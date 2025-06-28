Prabhas As Rudra Steals The Show

Superstar Prabhas recently made his first special appearance in a film – and managed to steal the limelight in the limited-exposure role too! His performance in Kannappa has been garnering wide praise.

The actor, known for his versatility, played Rudra, an avatar of Lord Shiva, in the movie. “Prabhas’s majestic screen presence and powerful performance made his special role truly memorable,” says director Hemant Madhukar. “His personality and aura made him a natural fit to play the Almighty. He essayed Rudra with remarkable dignity and grace,” he adds.

Comparing Prabhas to the legendary N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), Madhukar says, “Just as NTR was revered for portraying Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva with unmatched charisma, Prabhas does this role with a unique charm. His handsome features, expressive eyes, endearing smile, and noble demeanor all came together to sustain the spiritual gravitas needed for such a role.” Despite the lukewarm response to Adipurush, Prabhas has continued to explore diverse genres. Recently, he appeared in Kalki 2898 AD. “He deserves credit for constantly pushing the boundaries of Telugu cinema,” Madhukar said.

“From Fauji to the intriguing The Raja Saab, and his much-anticipated cop story Spirit, Prabhas is clearly unafraid of experimenting with roles and genres. I hope more stars follow suit and change the face of Telugu cinema.”