Prabhas Allots 90 Days For ‘Fauji’

Reigning star Prabhas is back in action after a break in Italy – he’s gearing up to resume filming for his highly anticipated period drama Fauji.

According to a source, Prabhas will be working for three months from June and aims to complete a major portion of the film within the 90-day schedule. The star had earlier completed nearly 30% of the shoot of the British-era saga.

Marking a departure from his recent action-heavy roles in films like Salaar, Fauji presents Prabhas as a complex, multi-layered character. “This is arguably his most demanding role in recent times,” the source says. “He’ll showcase both his fiery intensity and emotional depth. It’s a perfect blend of strength and vulnerability.”

Fauji also includes a romantic subplot, something Prabhas hasn’t explored in a while. He will be paired with newcomer Imanvi, a dancer and popular social media influencer “With director Hanu Raghavapudi’s proven talent for crafting tender romances like Sita Ramam, audiences can expect a perfect balance of action and emotion,” says the source.

Set in 1945, Fauji follows the journey of a soldier in the British Indian Army.