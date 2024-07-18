Power Up Your Hamstrings!

Celebrities and athletes, including Kriti Sanon, Sussanne Khan, and Disha Patani, are catching the internet by storm by posting videos of themselves performing the Reverse Nordic Curls at the gym. Nordic exercises are great for strengthening the hamstrings and stabilising the hips, pelvis, and spine. The Nordic hamstring curl, in particular, is a popular and very effective exercise.



Zaineb Ali, a qualified level-1 lead Pilates instructor and the founder of Pilates & Beyond, discusses the advantages of introducing Nordic curls into your workout programme. “Nordic hamstring curls are exceptional for building muscle strength and improving flexibility,” adds the instructor. “They target the posterior chain, crucial for overall stability and injury prevention.”



Nordic curls are performed by anchoring the feet and lowering the body forward from the knees, resulting in severe hamstring contraction. “This exercise not only strengthens the hamstrings, but it also improves athletic performance by supporting proper hip and pelvic alignment,” says Zaineb.



Speed & agility



Benefits



Nordic curls improve hamstring strength, especially the biceps femoris, semitendinosus, and semimembranosus. Strengthening these muscles improves knee stability and reduces hamstring problems.



They imitate the hamstrings' natural function, building strength across their whole range of motion.



Core activation: Maintaining balance during exercise strengthens and stabilises the core.



No gear required: Nordic curls can be done at home or in the gym with little equipment and a stable foot surface.



The Nordic Hamstring Curl, also known as the Leg Curl or Russian Hamstring Curl, is a strength exercise that primarily targets the hamstring muscles.

