Power Behind The Power

Sudha Reddy: Bringing purpose to power

Big projects often dominate the conversation in engineering and construction businesses. For Sudha Reddy, director at Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the focus also includes the people and communities behind those projects. “Infrastructure is not just about building projects,” she says. “It is about building trust — with communities, with employees and with the country’s future.” Led by Managing Director P. V. Krishna Reddy, MEIL is one of India’s largest privately held infrastructure companies. Within the organisation, Sudha is closely involved in areas shaping the company’s social and institutional engagement. “My focus has always been on the human side of enterprise,” she says. “Behind every large project are thousands of people whose lives are connected to it,” she says, highlighting her work in the company’s CSR and community initiatives. “When companies grow at scale, they must grow in compassion as well.” She stresses the role of culture and people in leadership. “A strong company is built not only with strategy and capital, but with people who feel respected and valued. Sometimes leadership is about speaking, listening and bringing balance.”