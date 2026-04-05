Popeye Approved Big Green Energy

Spinach makes every dish un-be-leaf-able, no wonder chefs call it the ironman of greens. Spinach is hailed as a superfood in various cuisines for its nutritional value. Cartoon character Popeye, the Sailor Man, made spinach popular as he gained strength after eating it. Though a kitchen staple in India today, this leafy, nutritious green, whether fresh, canned, or powdered, is in demand globally due to the rise in plant-based diets.

Regional Diversity

Spinach is one of the most adaptable greens in Indian kitchens. “In Karnataka, during winters, spinach soppu saru is cooked with beans and mango. Palak keema is a winter delicacy of North India, a creamy spinach dish with mutton. Palak Pakora is a popular teatime snack all over India. Palak chaat from UP, topped with curd and chutneys, is simply irresistible. Emerald moti biryani from Hyderabad is a forgotten recipe where spinach is added for a green colour and egg whites are steam-cooked with chicken,” says Vidyalakshmi, a food blogger from Chennai who also runs her cooking channel on YouTube.

In recent years, spinach has been added to the street food menu in India. “Spinach corn sandwich, sold earlier only in elite cafes, is available at street-side stalls. Palak momos, of North East, are evolving into a popular snack,” says Vidyalakshmi.

The Leafy Leader

Contemporary food culture is proving that spinach deserves centre stage. From fine-dining tables to the street food scene, spinach is undergoing a culinary transformation. “Chefs are reimagining traditional staples to make them more nourishing without compromising on flavour. Spinach can be incorporated into idlis, dhoklas, tikkis, parathas, or Spinach-infused Dosas, enhancing colour and nutrition. Also, in desi Italian dishes like Spinach Risotto, Spinach Cream Pasta or Spinach with quinoa are gaining popularity,” says Executive Chef, Kishore Kumar Xandari, Pearl Beach Resort, Mararikulam, Alleppey.

Spinach is one ingredient that travels beautifully across the globe. “In Italian cooking, it appears in spinach ricotta ravioli and layered into lasagna. North Indian kitchens love palak paneer and seasonal saag. In Greece, spanakopita, a flaky spinach-and-feta pastry, is a classic. Across the Mediterranean and Middle East, spinach is folded into savoury pies or added to salads”. Says Chef Azaan Qureshi, Cuisine Consultant, Silq Delhi.

Un-be-leaf-able Desserts

Spinach can be incorporated into desserts to complement the overall flavour profile. “It adds nutrition, creating desserts that are both indulgent and mindful. Dishes such as Spinach Lemon Muffins, Chocolate Brownies, and Spinach Mint Vegan Cheesecake use spinach puree to enhance moisture, colour, and nutritional value. In Spinach Date Energy Bites, spinach blends with dried fruits, creating fibre-rich treats,” adds Chef Kishore.

Green Vibes Only

Spinach, the green powerhouse, contains non-heme iron, which is essential for oxygen transport and energy production. Consuming it with vitamin C-rich foods enhances iron absorption. Rich in Vitamin K, it helps with blood clotting and bone health. Magnesium present in it supports muscle function, nerve health, blood sugar regulation, and heart health. Spinach contains lutein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene, and flavonoids, which help reduce oxidative stress and support eye health and immunity. Its dietary fibre aids gut health. Folate (Vitamin B9), present in it, is essential for DNA synthesis, red blood cell formation, and is important during pregnancy,” says Nikita More, Dietician & Functional Nutritionist.

Wash spinach thoroughly to remove dirt and pesticide residue. Eat spinach as part of a varied diet, rotating with other leafy greens. “Eating spinach 2–3 times a week is sufficient. Avoid consuming raw spinach daily, especially in smoothies. Do not combine spinach with milk or curd, as it may hinder mineral absorption. Avoid excessive intake if you have a history of kidney stones,” adds Nikita.

Green Powerhouse

• Rashmika Mandanna shared a spinach-mushroom omelette recipe on her social media platform, which she enjoys. She also drinks juice made from spinach, carrots, and beetroot as part of her balanced, skin-friendly diet.

• Kareena Kapoor Khan is fond of Sarson ka Saag (which has loads of spinach with mustard leaves) and Makki ki Roti as her winter soul food.

• Chris Hemsworth has posted several smoothie recipes on social media, where spinach is a key ingredient, along with turmeric and cucumber.

• Kate Middleton includes spinach, kale, and various seeds in her morning smoothie to maintain her energy levels.

IRON-CLAD RECIPES

Here are a few spinach recipes to give a healthy boost to your diet.

Quinoa Spinach Salad (Courtesy Kishore Kumar, Ex Chef, Xandari Resorts, Alleppey.)

Ingredients

• Quinoa: 1 cup

• Water: 2 cups

• Spinach: 2 cups blanched

• Cucumber: 1/4 cup, chopped

• Onion: 1/4 cup, chopped

• Tomato: [1/4 cup], chopped

• For dressing: lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and crushed black pepper

Method

1. Boil quinoa for 10 minutes in water. Drain and set aside.

2. Mix cucumber, onion, tomato, quinoa, and blanched spinach. In a bowl, mix the lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the mixture.

Spinach Waffle Recipe (Courtesy Vidyalakshmi, a food blogger from Chennai)

Ingredients

• 250 Grams Spinach

• 5 Green Chillies

• 3 Sprigs Curry Leaves

• 1 Inch Ginger

• 1 Tsp Cumin Seeds

• 1/4 Tsp Asafetida

• 1 Pinch Soda Bicarbonate

• 1 Pinch Baking Powder

• 1/2 Cup Semolina

• 1 Cup Oats

• 4 Tbsp Yogurt

• 1 1/2 Tsp Salt

• 2 Tbsp Cooking Oil

Method

1. Heat oil, add cumin seeds, ginger, chillies, and curry leaves, and fry for a minute. Add the spinach and fry until it wilts, and add salt. Remove the spinach from the flame; once cool, make a puree.

2. Grind semolina and oats to form a smooth powder. Add the spinach puree and yoghurt and mix well to form a batter.

3. Preheat the waffle maker. Ladle 1/2 cup of waffle batter and cover and seal with the safety lock. Cook until the green light appears. Flip and re-cook until the green light appears.

Dakhini Saag (Courtesy Chef Azaan Qureshi, Cuisine Consultant, Silq Delhi)

Ingredients

• 2 cups greens (spinach, mustard greens, chopped)

• 1 tbsp ghee

• 3 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1 yellow chilli, chopped

• 2 tbsp pickled sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

• ½ tsp salt

Method

1. Heat the ghee in a pan and sauté the chopped garlic and yellow chilli.

2. Add the chopped greens and salt. Cook for about

5 minutes.

3. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and simmer for 2 minutes.