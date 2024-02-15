Poetry In Metal

Art Pilgrim’s latest exhibition showcases the paintings and sculptures of some of the biggest names in Indian modern art. Conceptua-lised by Director Geeta Singh as a memoir of the lives of these great artists, each artwork has been carefully curated for its distinctive style, medium and subject matter. Singh started collecting sculptures at a time when art was predominantly restricted to the walls. “It is only more recently that sculptures are receiving their due, and this has only further strengthened my commitment to curating exhibitions where sculptures occupy pride of place,” she says.

Artistic Expressions

According to Arun Pandit, the impressions that life’s experiences and lessons leave upon us are akin to the molds that a sculptor uses. “In normal course, these molds are destroyed, but I hold on to them at times exposing inner form and at times highlighting their outer form to communicate with the viewer,” he explains. It is through this that he expresses life’s impressions, which are the driving force behind his bronze works, such as Thinker and Musician. A primitive instinct drew Dhananjay Singh’s attention towards a tree to find answers to his philosophical queries. “The connection is so deep that I feel a tree is present in our body, functioning the same way as we see outside. It’s the reflection of a tree that I see outside and feel within. Both are interdependent and interconnected with each other,” he says.

New Delhi-based award-winning upcoming bronze sculptor K R Nariman quotes Einstein: “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” In her bronze wall sculpture, Dormir, she explores the serenity behind sleep, the experience of dreams and the thoughts that stop us from drifting off. Another artist based in the capital, Pramod Mann, is known for his beautiful stone and bronze sculptures. When he begins working on a sculpture, he does not think of its exact form. “If I knew this, why would I sculpt? I allow a new form, a new image, a new thought to reveal itself. It is in this journey that genuine happiness lies,” he says.

The form of Krishna in Das’ sculpture, Krishna Cult, is born out of extensive research. “The cross-hand posture of Krishna is never found anywhere; I saw it as a drawing in an old manuscript. Here began my journey of experimenting with the form of Krishna transmitted into modernity,” he says. Hyderabad-based artist Sisir Sahana is known most for his glass sculptures and relief work in glass. “My working with glass encounters the subjectivity and character of the material that has a transparent and translucent nature. That helps me express my social perception with transparency, which connects nature with the source of light,” he elaborates.

Ingrained Moments

The collection also features the works of several other celebrated sculptors. Dhanraj Bhagat began working with clay before finding true inspiration in wood. Later, he experimented with various other mediums, such as cement, papier mâché, aluminium, copper and brass. One of his notable works in the exhibition is a wooden sculpture called Monarch. Master of many mediums, K. Laxma Goud, works with printmaking, drawing, watercolour, gouache, pastels, glass painting and sculpture in bronze and terracotta. Influenced by semi-realistic cubism, Bimal Kundu has experimented with several mediums including leather, wood, bronze, stone, and fiberglass. Over the years, K S Radhakris-hnan has experimented with alternate sculpting mediums, working in molten bronze, beeswax, and plaster of Paris. Working at the intersection of nature and culture, Ratan Saha is well-recognised for his artistic takes on the form of the bull, which he connects with social, economic, political, and cultural realities and narratives.

