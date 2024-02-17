Poacher: A Clarion Call For Co-Existence With All Creatures

The trailer of Poacher is out! The 8-episode crime drama created, written and directed by Emmy Awardee Richie Mehta and produced by the Oscar-winning QC Entertainment, with Alia Bhatt as executive producer, will be streamed on Prime Video Worldwide on February 23. Alia and Richie, together with Roshan Mathew and Dibeyendu Bhattacharya, who have pivotal roles alongside Nimisha Sajayan, spoke to the press after the release of the hard-hitting trailer of the series on the unearthing of India’s largest ivory poaching ring.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

On her Eternal Sunshine production house coming on board for this project, Alia Bhatt said, “This is a superb story. I heard this narrative from Richie way back in 2022. He took me through two episodes and I was flabbergasted when I learnt that it was based on true events.”

Acknowledging that this is the first time she isn’t featuring in a trailer of a film she’s associated with, the actress however said, “There are still butterflies, tigers and monkeys all around and within one, because when you are creatively connected, there is anticipation and nervousness. It’s very exciting as well.”

Stressing that real content should do the talking, removing the need for marketing, Alia said, “We at Eternal Sunshine would like to bring stories that impact everyone and start conversations. This is just the beginning. I’m sure your mind is going to be blown.”

Elaborating on the project, she said, “Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heart-breaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope Richie’s powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings.” She added, “I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world.”

Describing Roshan Mathew’s performance in particular as “unbelievable,” Alia said, “In fact, the whole cast will hold your attention.”

On his part, Roshan was all praise for Alia. “She is not only focused but is strongly driven. She has the right emotions and empathy for whatever she does,” he said. The actor praised Nimisha as an “incredible actor” and described working with Richie, one of the “best writers,” as exciting because he doesn’t follow any formula. Richie Mehta, while filming a documentary in 2015, received footage of an ivory raid. Confirming it with the Wildlife Trust, he discovered wildlife fighters, inspiring the series Poacher. It will be available in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

