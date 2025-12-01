Playing V Shantaram Is A Transformative Experience: Siddhant

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be stepping into the illustrious shoes of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram in the eponymous biopic. The makers have confirmed his casting while unveiling the film’s first poster.

Long hailed as the original rebel of Indian cinema, V. Shantaram was celebrated for his visually striking spectacles and bold storytelling across both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

As Siddhant takes on what is being described as the most complex and transformative role of his career, the story of the forgotten global icon is expected to inspire a new generation.

“Portraying V. Shantaram ji is one of the greatest honours of my life. The more I read about his journey, the more humbled I felt,” says Siddhant. “He wasn’t just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema, he was a visionary who kept pushing forward despite every obstacle. His life moved me deeply and reminded me of the power of perseverance, a lesson I hope to hold close in my work and in every moment of my life.”

Director Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande says “V. Shantaram has been a huge source of inspiration for me as a filmmaker. His courage to experiment and his vision shaped so much of the cinema we know today.” He added, “Siddhant stepping into this part feels like destiny — we were convinced he was meant to play him.”

V. Shantaram will trace the filmmaker’s extraordinary journey from the silent era to the advent of sound and eventually colour, chronicling how he emerged as one of the most influential voices in the history of Indian cinema.