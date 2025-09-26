‘Playing a Role in a Film Is Creatively Satisfying’

Q You recently shot an ad campaign for a clothing brand. What was special about it?

I think this generation will find what this campaign is speaking about very relatable. Also, it’s something I connect with, which makes it special. I’m glad I’m part of a brand that’s making this a conversation.

Q What was it like shooting with Khushi Kapoor?

It’s always a good experience shooting with her. I have done quite a few campaigns with her and we also spent a lot of time together on the sets of The Archies. So there’s comfort in working with her.

Q How different is shooting an ad as compared with a feature film?

An ad is way quicker. It’s usually a day or two days of work, max. However, things move very fast and you have to conserve your energy to keep up. On the other hand, it’s definitely not as creatively satisfying as playing a character in a film.

Q Would you endorse a product that you wouldn’t use?

No not at all. In fact I’ve been fortunate to have been approached by brands that I genuinely believe in. It’s all stuff I would use or even give to my family.

Q When do you start shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film?

The shooting has begun. I will be travelling to Punjab for my major schedule soon. I’m excited about that.

Q What did you think of your friend Aryan Khan’s series The Bads Of Bollywood?

I think the show is a really enjoyable watch. Haven’t laughed like this in a while. I really enjoyed the performances and it’s such a perfect masala watch. I’ve been recommending it to everyone.