Playing a fighter pilot was enthralling

When pictures of actress Ruhani Sharma as a fighter pilot in the upcoming film Operation Valentine were released, it caught everyone by surprise. This is the first time she will be seen in such an intense role. The actress says playing a fighter pilot in the Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial was enthralling and challenging at the same time. “When I was listening to the narration, I thought ‘wow’…lemme do this character,” she shared.

Ruhani is a huge fan of Kelly McGillis, who played Maverick in the film Top Gun (1986), starring Tom Cruise. She says she’s been wanting to do such a role even since she saw the film. “I couldn’t believe my luck when I landed the film and the role of Tanya Sharma, a fighter pilot,” she adds.

The Chi La Sow star’s transformation for the role began with her extensive research into the lives of pilot officers. Ruhani says she spoke to real-life fighter pilots and observed them to get into the character. She also did a few days of training with them. She developed an understanding of their daily routines, the demands of their job, and the incredible sacrifices they make for their country. “I have tried to emulate the way they walk and talk. To behave like them was challenging,” she says.

But her biggest high came when she shot for the film in a real fighter plane in Gwalior. “Donning the uniform of a pilot gave me a different high. I was trained under a dedicated squadron leader and realised how hard they work to protect the nation,” she shared.

The actress says her part in Operation Valentine is ‘intense’ and gripping. “Tanya is a girl who remains calm at all times even though she’s struggling within herself. That’s one of the qualities I could resonate with, because in real life too I am like that,” she says.

Revealing that she also has a few action sequences, she describes the film as being “well-studded with thrills.”

“It’s a world where individuals are trained to face the most challenging situations head-on, where success is often the result of split-second decisions. I think that’s my biggest learning from this character – not to let go of the spirit despite tough times,” she says in conclusion.

