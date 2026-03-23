Play till 60: Sivakarthikeyan to MS Dhoni

Will he? Won’t he? The question about MS Dhoni’s likely retirement has tormented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans for over two seasons now. As the team gathers momentum for the upcoming IPL season, an answer of sorts seems to have emerged.

During the CSK ROAR ’26 fan event held recently at the city’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan, representing the collective voice of the fanbase, told the legendary wicket-keeper-batsman who has led the IPL franchise to five trophy wins, “In one of the seasons, they asked you, ‘Are you going to retire?’ You said, ‘Definitely not’. We expect the same answer every year. With your fitness, you can play till 60 also, Sir.”

“It is very difficult,” replied Dhoni. “It [fitness] is on the way down, not on the way up.” But his next words sent the crowd berserk – “I can try.”

“We got the answer, Sir!” said an exhilarated Sivakarthikeyan. The actor had his fanboy moment on stage, expressing deep admiration for Dhoni. “I’ve seen you only on television or from the stands. Meeting you in person for the first time makes me nervous. Like so many others, I admire not just your cricket but also your leadership,” he said.