Plagiarism Row Over ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s blockbuster Saiyaara is facing plagiarism charges. Singer and filmmaker Amit Jadhav has alleged that Mohit Suri’s directorial closely resembles his 2019 short film Khwaabon.

Jadhav pointed out that both stories revolve around a couple whose lives change after the woman develops a memory-loss condition and goes missing, and the male lead—a musician—tries to find her through a song.

“A week after Saiyaara’s release, my friends called me and said, ‘Tera toh story same tha’. I was shocked. I tried reaching out to them, even going to their office, but got no acknowledgement. My friends said they won’t entertain me or reply,” he said.

Jadhav said he had tried to raise the issue earlier too, and recalled receiving a message from Yash Raj Films’ talent team in 2022. “I wrote in the recent mail that I had received a message from them in 2022 as well and that Saiyaara’s story is similar to mine. I asked them to clarify. I mailed twice but got no answer,” he claimed. He did not register the story with the Screenwriters Associationas the short was already publicly available. When DC approached, YRF remained unavailable for comment.