Pitbull’s India Tour Cancelled

Fans were left heartbroken after global superstar and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull cancelled his much-anticipated ‘I’m Back India’ tour. The artist, who was set to make his grand return to the country after years, had been scheduled to perform in Gurugram on December 6 and Hyderabad on December 8.

BookMyShow officially confirmed the cancellation, stating, “We regret to share that Pitbull’s ‘I’m Back Tour’ in India, on December 6th in Gurugram and December 8th in Hyderabad, has been cancelled owing to operational constraints. We know how excited fans were to see Mr. Worldwide live, and we share their disappointment. All ticket holders have already been informed via SMS, email, and WhatsApp and will receive a complete refund within 8–10 working days.”

The announcement came just a week after the tour was unveiled, sending excitement rippling through his Indian fanbase. Pitbull — known for chartbusters like Timber, Feel This Moment, and I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) — was set to perform at Huda Ground in Gurugram and Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Soon after receiving cancellation messages, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with disappointment and anger. “It’s a shame. Organisers are announcing it too close to the final dates — the audience has lost appetite now, it’s becoming a pattern!” wrote one user. Another commented, “They had terrible planning. This was bound to happen. I thought he’d perform for a handful of elites and be disappointed anyway.” A third added, “Too many shows in a

short span and expensive tickets — this makes people selective. Calvin first, now Pitbull. There might be more cancellations in the future.”