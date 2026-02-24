‘People’s Love Is My Real Reward’

“Time and again, everyone, including my husband Sarathkumar, asks me why I have not been considered for a National Award in my 48-year cinema journey. But I’m not really obsessed with such recognition. I have been in the hearts of people for so many years, I consider that the real award,” says Radikaa Sarathkumar.

She was speaking at the promotional meet of her film Thaai Kizhavi, where she plays the title role of a ruthless village matriarch, an ‘OG Thug’ moneylender named Pavunu Thaayi.

Recalling how Sarathkumar pushed her to take on the role despite her apprehensions about playing an old lady, Radikaa said, “I have two SKs. One is Sivakarthikeyan, the other SK is in my house; I call Sarathkumar ‘SK’. He heard the full script and loved it. When I said I wouldn’t do the film, he asked me, ‘Are you stupid? It’s the chance of a lifetime.’ He convinced me to do it.”

She went further: “Honestly speaking, this is a film Rajinikanth should have acted in. Because it has that ‘mass’ appeal. But he won’t put on this makeup and act. Sivakumar Murugesan changed it to a female character and made me. Has anyone ever imagined this? Putting the old lady Thaai Kizhavi in the range of Rajinikanth, they took the film to that level!”

Heaping praise on Kamal Haasan, she said, “When Kamal sir watched this film three days ago, I watched it too. He really enjoyed it. My prosthetic makeup was a cumbersome process; it took four-and-a-half hours to apply and almost as long to remove. For just one role, I cribbed so much. How many such roles Kamal sir has done without any complaints! Hats off to him. I thank Kamal sir, who inspired me. He always tells me, ‘Radikaa, you shouldn’t be seen. Only the character should be seen.’ That’s stuck in my mind.”

Expressing pride in being the daughter of legendary actor M.R. Radha, she said, “When I came to cinema, there were many who insulted me, not even letting me mention my father’s name. Many of those people are still around. I never used my father’s name back then, because people spoke so ill of him. I thought to myself then, ‘Let me prove myself first.’”

She concluded: “Today, I say proudly, with absolute arrogance, I am M.R. Radha’s daughter! I have acted as a female M.R. Radha in this! I didn't do it for anyone else. I did it to prove to myself, to my family, to my brothers and sisters, that we are M.R. Radha’s children.”

“Honestly speaking, this is a film Rajinikanth should have acted in. Because it has that ‘mass’ appeal. Sivakumar Murugesan changed it to a female character and made me. Has anyone ever imagined this? Putting the old lady Thaai Kizhavi in the range of Rajinikanth, they took the film to that level! When Kamal sir watched this film three days ago, he really enjoyed it.”

Radhikaa

“I’ve said this many times, and I reiterate it emphatically —Radikaa Sarathkumar is one of the best actors the Indian film industry has got. I keep asking why she hasn't been given a National Award. People might think Sarathkumar keeps hyping her up. But I will keep hyping her up because you should recognize and appreciate talent. Just give it to her, man.”

Sarathkumar