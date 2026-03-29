People of Lyari Demand Cut Of ‘Dhurandhar’ Earnings

Lyari, one of Karachi’s most densely populated and now controversial neighborhoods, has demanded Rs 500 crore or possibly more, depending on the profits from the makers of Dhurandhar for the development of their underprivileged city.

The unusual request emerged during a YouTube interaction on Comparison TV, where locals urged director Aditya Dhar to contribute to Lyari’s development.

Lyari, often called the “mother of Karachi,” is a historic area long neglected by politicians and marked by a complex history of gang violence. Its recent depiction in Dhurandhar and its sequel has brought the neighborhood into the spotlight.

So far, the Dhurandhar team has not responded. Given the longstanding trend of Hindi filmmakers drawing inspiration from various cities and cultures without financial restitution, it seems unlikely the townspeople’s demand will be met.