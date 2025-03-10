PEANUT POWER

Peanuts are much more than mere time-pass snacks. Peanuts' culinary versatility makes them extremely popular in many cuisines due to their crunch and unique flavour. Peanuts, also known as ground nuts, are legumes that are used like nuts. From the roadside hawker to branded peanuts, munching on peanuts is on the rise. The rising popularity of Plant-Based Proteins is also giving rise to peanut-based products.

Many celebrities endorse their love for peanuts. Shilpa Shetty relishes peanut salad made with almonds, peanuts, pomegranate seeds, cucumber, etc. Also, she has posted a video recipe in the past of coconut peanut bars on her social media account. Kiara Advani mentioned in an interview that her pre-workout snack is apple slices topped with peanut butter. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared on Instagram that she likes healthy peanut butter bread. Shruti Hasan has posted on Instagram the dessert recipe for ‘crunchy peanut butter chocolate fudge.

Nutritional benefits

As consumers prefer natural, nutrient-dense foods, peanuts are becoming a go-to snack and ingredient in many health-focused products. Aravindh. A Senior Dietitian, Dr Mohan Diabetes Specialties Center Chennai says, “Peanuts are a good source of protein, healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins. Peanuts contain phytosterols, phenolic acids, flavonoids, and resveratrols, which prevent the body from absorbing cholesterol from the diet. They are rich in coenzyme Q10 and contain amino acids, including those that cannot be synthesized by our body. Peanuts contain monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), which help lower bad cholesterol. With a low glycemic index, adding peanuts to poha and rice helps lower post-meal blood glucose spikes.”

Peanuts should be consumed in moderation—a fistful is the perfect portion to enjoy their benefits. “Overconsumption can lead to weight gain. Best to consume them boiled, steamed, or unsalted, as salted peanuts can contribute to hypertension, fluid imbalance, etc. When made into peanut butter, homemade versions or commercially available ones without added sugars are better options,” adds Aravindh.





Universal Appeal

Peanuts are a staple in Indian cuisine due to their adaptability, affordability, and health benefits. They fit into both savoury and sweet dishes. Peanuts are added in sabudana khichdi, upma, and Chiwda to add crunch. Also, both Punjabi and Hyderabadi salan have peanuts. Their widespread use, from street food to gourmet creations, shows their appeal in Indian kitchens. Their ability to complement a variety of flavours makes them a valuable ingredient in any culinary tradition. Prem Kumar Pogakula, Cluster Executive Chef, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, states, “Peanuts crunch and earthy taste provide a delightful contrast that complements the other ingredients. Traditionally enjoyed in forms like roasted, fried, blanched, boiled or made into a paste, Peanuts are now being incorporated into contemporary dishes. Their nutty flavour lends itself to a variety of preparations, from granolas and salads to desserts, shakes, besides crunchy toppings for gourmet dishes. Peanuts are an exciting ingredient in innovative culinary creations.”

Culinary Versatility

Peanuts have established themselves in global cuisines, valued for their flavour. Peanuts add crunch to bao buns and as fillings inside Chinese pastries. In Mexican cuisine, peanut sauce is served with tacos, enchiladas, or grilled meats. Peanut butter has become a staple in Western diets for sandwiches, snacks, and baking. Peanut oil, with its high smoke point, is widely used in cooking.

They are being used in desserts, chutneys, gravies and even ice creams. Chef Girish Saklani, Head Chef at Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hill, says, “Roasted peanuts, (salted, spiced, or plain) are a favourite snack around the world. Boiled peanuts are enjoyed in the Southern United States and parts of Asia. Peanut's global appeal as adaptability and nutritional benefits make it a preferred ingredient across various cultures. Chikki, made with jaggery and peanuts, is popular during festivals. Peanut chutney, served with dosas or idlis, adds a creamy, delicious touch to the meal. In savoury dishes, peanuts elevate the taste of legume curries, vegetables, and rice dishes like lemon rice or biryani.”

The humble Peanuts have found their way into diverse gastronomic traditions. Also, the demand for plant-based proteins aids in the widespread acceptance of peanut-based products.

Nutty Star Attraction

Munch Time

Peanut Granola

(Courtesy: Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula, Cluster Executive Chef, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace)

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup rolled oats

• Salted peanuts, 3/4 cup

• 3/4 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 3 tablespoons brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons peanut oil

• 4 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup dried tart cherries

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 162°C. Coat a large, rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Combine the oats, peanuts, quinoa, cinnamon, allspice and salt in a large bowl.

2. Mix the maple syrup, sugar, Vanilla extract and oil in a separate bowl. Pour the maple mixture over the oat mixture and toss well. Spread in an even layer over the baking sheet.

3. Bake in the centre of the oven, stirring every 10 minutes, until lightly toasted for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and stir in the dried cherries. Once cool, store in an airtight container.

Sorakkai Kootu (a South Indian Stew of bottled gourd and lentils)

(Courtesy: Chef Girish Saklani, Head Chef at Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills)

Ingredients

• Moong dal – 5g

• Bottle gourd (Surakai) – 15g

• Onion –1

• Tomato – 1

• Green chilies – 2

• Turmeric powder – ½ teaspoon

• Roasted peanuts – 10g

• Grated coconut – 5g

• Curry leaves – 10 leaves

• Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon

• Cumin seeds – ½ teaspoon

• Whole red chilies – 2

• Oil – 10 ml

Method

1. Cook the moong dal and vegetables until they are soft.

2. Grind grated coconut, roasted peanuts, green chillies, and cumin seeds into a smooth paste. Add this paste to the cooked vegetables and simmer until well combined.

3. Finally, temper it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, whole red chillies, and a pinch of asafoetida. Serve hot.