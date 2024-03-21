PCJ introduces Women of My Billion

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has unveiled Women of My Billion, a documentary on a woman’s journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, which her Purple Pebble Pictures is producing. The story includes narratives of women who have faced violence.

The movie directed by Ajitesh Sharma will be released on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

“I have had a long relationship with Prime Video. Our association has been almost four years long. They have always championed the work that I have done. And this movie is one of them, said Priyanka, who also introduced the director and cast.

The actor’s mother, Madhu Chopra, speaking to DC, said, “I had an opportunity through Priyanka to learn production, though she took care of everything. We have made two successful films, and now Purple Pebbles has gone international. We have been co-producing films through studios, but we are trying to make our own products. Presently, Priyanka is planning international stuff.”