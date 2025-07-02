PC Knows How To Pack A Punch

Turning heads in a figure-hugging Dolce & Gabbana halter dress made of silk charmeuse at the London promotions of Prime Video’s latest release Heads of State, the actor said she loved playing badass characters.“I enjoy playing a bad guy now. I’m a really good girl in real life. I like pushing the envelope now, since bad guys have all the fun,” she says with a laugh.



The actor once again demonstrates her action skills as an MI6 operative tasked with the challenging mission of defending two heads of state, namely Idris Elba’s British Prime Minister and John Cena’s American President, against a potential terror attack.



She describes her character as a shining example of how women can hold their own in a world that has long been ruled by men, proving that they are just as capable and strong. “That was perhaps the most enticing thing about this character. However, parts like these don’t just happen—you need someone who conceptualises and sees it through. The majority of those involved in making this movie were men. It’s directed and written by a man, and my two male co-stars are also the producers. And all of them knew the muscle of the movie would be a woman—and that was clearly spelt out from our first meeting.”

