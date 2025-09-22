Pawan’s Sword Stunt Turns Risky

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan turned heads at the OG event on Sunday with a dramatic sword-wielding entry. Fans cheered his larger-than-life arrival, but one bodyguard narrowly avoided injury as the actor’s flamboyant act brought him dangerously close to a mishap.

Clad in a traditional ensemble and brandishing a ceremonial sword, Pawan made his way to the stage with signature flair. Security personnel were on high alert, but the unpredictability of the entry momentarily put a guard in harm’s way. Eyewitnesses say quick reflexes prevented an accident.

The daring act thrilled fans, many capturing the moment on their phones, trending instantly on social media. Organisers confirmed safety protocols are under review, but the superstar’s dramatic flair left an unforgettable impression.