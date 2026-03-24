Pawan Kalyan Keen To Begin ‘OG2’

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan is reportedly eager to start OG2 with director Sujeeth as soon as possible.

“OG was a success, and Pawan is keen to do the sequel while the first film is fresh in audience memory. Sujeeth has assured Pawan that work on OG2 would begin as soon as he is done with his underproduction film with Nani,” an informed source says.

After Ustaad Bhagat Singh failed to come up to expectations for no fault of his, the actor-politician is doing a rethink and taking the time to meet new writers. He is in no hurry to sign fresh films.