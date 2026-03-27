Patralekhaa Turns Producer

Actress Patralekhaa is now a producer. With Toaster she has embarked on an exciting new chapter as she brings together her husband, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra for the film. Toaster also sees Rao returning to comedy — a genre audiences loved to see him in. He brings his signature comic timing to a story filled with escalating chaos.

“Stepping into production has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for my husband and I,” says Patralekhaa. “The story immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew we wanted to bring it to life. Being our very first production makes the experience even more personal for us. Having such a wonderful ensemble come together for this journey has been truly exciting, and we can’t wait for audiences to dive into this entertaining and unpredictable ride.” — SKJ