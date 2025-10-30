Passport to Embarrassment: The Rise of the Uncouth Desi Tourist

The holiday season is in full swing, and Indian tourists are everywhere — from Paris cafés to Pattaya beaches, from Vietnamese spas to Swiss ski towns. But while some are earning compliments for curiosity and charm, others are earning global side-eyes for being that ‘uncouth and cheap’ traveller: loud, impatient, entitled, and sometimes downright offensive and vulgar.

From drinking and littering on Pattaya beaches to breaking into bhangra in sacred temples, or arguing with flight attendants for not refilling their whisky glasses fast enough — the “Ugly Indian Tourist” stereotype is fast becoming a global cringe-fest. And the fallout is real: several spas in Vietnam and Thailand have blacklisted Indian men for being “perverse.” Hotels in Switzerland have reportedly put up signs asking “Indian tourists to speak softly and respect other guests.”

The result? A wave of second-hand shame among polite, well-behaved Indian travellers who find themselves being judged by the behaviour of their compatriots abroad.

Scene From Abroad

In 2023, a viral video showed a group of Indian tourists dancing on a London Underground train, blasting Bollywood music from portable speakers as uncomfortable commuters looked away. In another case, a man was seen shouting at Thai hotel staff because they refused to let him drink alcohol in the lobby. “I paid for this hotel, I can do what I want,” he yelled, while others filmed and laughed.

These scenes are not rare anymore. Tour operators in Thailand and Vietnam say they’ve had to turn down Indian group bookings after repeated complaints about misconduct — from taking photos without consent to bargaining aggressively in high-end boutiques.

“Some groups treat travel like a house party,” says Ritesh Patel, a Bangkok-based travel operator. “They’re not bad people — just unaware or indifferent. But it’s reached a point where many properties quietly prefer not to host Indian groups at all.”

Travel Etiquette Bust

The past few years have seen an unprecedented boom in Indian outbound tourism. According to India’s tourism ministry, over 27 million Indians travelled abroad in 2024, a 30% jump from pre-pandemic levels. Cheap airfares, flexible work cultures, and social media FOMO have made international travel accessible to millions. But with quantity came chaos. “Earlier, travel was aspirational — something people prepared for and respected,” says Deepa Nair, a hospitality consultant. “Now, it’s a weekend plan. The mindset is: ‘I’ve paid for it, so the world owes me service.’ That attitude leads to entitlement — and embarrassment.”

Behavioural Breakdown

So, what turns ordinary people into obnoxious travellers the moment they leave the country? According to psychologists, it’s a cocktail of entitlement, insecurity, and herd behaviour. “Travel is often linked with status,” explains Dr. Meera Khanna, a behavioural psychologist. “For many, it’s not about cultural curiosity but social display. They want to show they’ve ‘arrived’ — literally and figuratively. Loudness, rule-breaking, and overconfidence become ways to assert importance in unfamiliar spaces.”

Social media doesn’t help. The urge to capture “Instagram-mable” moments — even in sacred or sensitive spots — often trumps basic etiquette. “I’ve seen people climb statues, block paths, or take selfies at memorials,” says Dr. Khanna. “When validation comes from online applause, the real-world consequences of disrespect don’t register.”

There’s also the herd effect — one person behaving badly emboldens others. “When you see a fellow Indian arguing with staff or breaking rules, you subconsciously think it’s acceptable,” she adds. “It becomes collective misbehaviour.”

Second-hand Shame

For the many Indians who travel respectfully, the crass behaviour of a few uncouth desi travellers has created a painful stigma. “Locals hear my accent and assume I’ll be loud or demanding,” says Rishabh Mehta, (29), a solo traveller who recently visited Prague. “I end up overcompensating — speaking softly, tipping extra, apologising for things I didn’t do. It’s exhausting.”

Similarly, Nikita Rao, a software engineer who took a girls’ trip to Greece, recalls being refused entry to a beach club because “Indians cause trouble.” “We were shocked,” she says. “We don’t even drink. But we got lumped in with the stereotype.”

Tour guides confirm this growing discomfort. “I’ve had well-behaved families apologise for the actions of others,” says Amit Arora, who toured recently in Vietnam. “They feel embarrassed, like the whole country’s reputation is on trial.”

This sense of “second-hand shame” is now common among conscientious travellers. “It’s ironic — we’re one of the most hospitable cultures at home,” Nikita adds. “But abroad, we forget those very values.”

Money Matters

In Europe and Southeast Asia, several businesses have quietly introduced restrictions aimed at curbing rowdy tourists — some of which specifically mention Indians. In 2024, a luxury spa chain in Hanoi stopped accepting group bookings from Indian men. In Switzerland, hotel lobby boards requested that “Indian guests lower their voices in public areas.”

“It’s not racism — it’s exhaustion,” says Patricia Müller, a hotel manager. “We’ve had wonderful Indian guests, but also those who yell at staff, eat with hands in public lounges, or talk loudly late at night. We want everyone to feel comfortable.”

The irony, experts say, is that many Indian tourists see such rules as “offensive” rather than corrective. “Instead of introspection, they take it personally,” says Nair. “Cultural sensitivity goes both ways — respecting local norms is part of being global.”

Reputation At Stake

There’s hope, but it starts with awareness. Travel agencies are now offering cultural briefings as part of packages — including tips on public conduct, dress codes, and tipping etiquette. Airlines, too, have begun enforcing stricter onboard behaviour policies.

“India’s global image matters,” says Anand Subramanian, a travel agent. “We’re among the fastest-growing tourist markets. If we want global respect, we must travel with dignity.”

Social media influencers are also stepping in, using humour and education to promote “good tourist” behaviour. Videos explaining how to queue, respect silence in public transport, and avoid over-bargaining are gaining traction. Sheetal Dev, an international tour consultant who organises group tours to the US, Canada and Europe, says, “I actually give them a briefing about the Western culture before we start the tour.”

The Bigger Picture

Ultimately, this isn’t just about bad manners — it’s about cultural maturity. Travelling abroad doesn’t make one global; understanding, respecting, and adapting does. “Being proud of your roots doesn’t mean imposing them everywhere,” says Dr. Khanna. “The true mark of a seasoned traveller is knowing when to blend in.”

Until then, the rest of the world watches — and sometimes winces — as Indian travellers dance on metro trains and shout across hotel lobbies. But there’s still hope that the next generation, more exposed and self-aware, will replace cringe with class. Because no matter where you go, your passport might open doors — but your behaviour decides how long they stay open.

Travel Diary

• In 2024, a luxury spa chain in Hanoi stopped accepting group bookings from Indian men.

• In Switzerland, hotel lobby boards requested that “Indian guests lower their voices in public areas.

• Several spas in Vietnam and Thailand have blacklisted Indian men for being ‘perverse.’

• According to India’s tourism ministry, over 27 million Indians travelled abroad in 2024, a 30% jump from pre-pandemic levels.