Partners in Life, Love, and Now Archery

In a telephonic conversation, the duo open up about their new sporting venture, their shared love for athletics, how partnership defines their marriage, and their plans for the future.

Excerpts:

Q How did the two of you come on board for the Archery Premier League?

Randeep: We’re thrilled to be part of the Archery Premier League. It’s a wonderful platform to promote the sport, and with Lin’s background as a national-level archer, it feels like a natural fit.

The Archery Association of India developed the idea and formed six teams. Prithviraj Yodhas from Delhi approached us to join as co-owners. Vikas Garg, who played a key role in getting us on board, really believed in the potential of this league.

Q Lin, what inspired you to say yes to this project?

Lin: Archery has always been close to my heart. My father served as president of the Manipur Archery Association, and I grew up around the sport. This feels like a homecoming — I’m reconnecting with something that has always defined me.

Q How does it feel to work with your husband on this venture?

Lin: It’s amazing! Randeep has been my biggest supporter — not just as a husband but as a friend and teammate. We both love sports, so working together on this feels very natural.

Randeep: Marriage, to me, is a partnership. We support each other in everything we do. Lin’s passion is inspiring, and I’m happy to be part of her journey. It’s truly a team effort.

Lin: Our bond has grown stronger with time. We’ve learned to support and understand each other — both personally and professionally. Randeep is always there for me, whether it’s work or life.

Q What’s the secret behind your strong partnership?

Randeep: It’s never about one person leading; it’s about growing together. We work as a team, and that’s what keeps us strong. (Smiles) I’ll admit, I’m a bit selfish — I like keeping her busy so she doesn’t have too much free time!

Lin: A supportive partner makes all the difference. Randeep understands my passions and encourages me every step of the way.