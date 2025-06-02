Paragons Of Sobriety

If a Saturday night out at a bar or club sounds boring to you, then you qualify to be in the new age of super sober folks! While previous generations were known for booze binging and hardcore partying, Gen-Z is taking a newer approach to the scene. Today, young adults are turning the tide, but before we start imagining a world of young teetotallers sipping kombucha and slinging granola at brunches, let’s get one thing clear: Gen-Z isn’t rejecting fun. They’re just redefining it. And the new mantra? Sober curious!

No Drinks Please

Alcohol is no longer the social glue that holds everything in place—other things on the market do it justice. Many youngsters are dabbling in the

clean-eating, yoga-practicing lifestyle. It’s about balance, and Gen-Z is determined to find it. “You need to be around like-minded people, or else it is really hard to choose a healthy lifestyle,’’ says Shiny Cardoza, a Mental health activist. New hangout trends are emerging: sober bars, alcohol-free pop-ups, wellness festivals, and "high-vibe" parties featuring mocktails and breathwork sessions.

The market for non-alcoholic beverages (mocktails, alcohol-free beers, and spirits) is booming. It is projected to hit $30 billion globally by 2025 (IWSR Drinks Market Analysis). Research by the University of North Carolina shows that over 55% of Gen-Z individuals have felt social pressure to drink—but an equal number say they feel empowered setting boundaries when supported by friends or social media groups promoting sober living.

No Hangovers, No Problem