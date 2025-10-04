Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘New Vibe’ Stuns Fans

Pankaj Tripathi just unveiled a wildly colourful new look — and the internet can’t get enough of it. The Mirzapur actor took to Instagram to share AI-generated images of himself dressed in a sheer black shirt, an embroidered green coat, and a striking red-and-gold dhoti. He completed the look with a cap and traditional nagras, striking a range of expressive poses.

“Ek nayi shuruwat (A new beginning). This is the beginning of something interesting. How’s the ‘vibe’?” he captioned the post, teasing what appears to be a new project or brand collaboration.

The post immediately set social media buzzing. Among the many reactions was one from Ranveer Singh — Bollywood’s unofficial fashion rule-breaker — who joked, “Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye” (I’ve mellowed down, and you’ve gone wild).

Fans were equally amused, with one quipping, “For once, I thought Bosco Caesar had entered your feed,” while another pleaded, “Ranveer Singh, please don’t spoil our Pankaj brother.”