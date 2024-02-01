Pampered paws

We all love our pets, but some go the extra mile to give their animals the best life money can afford. Many celebrities are known for their lavish lifestyle, and their pets too have an equally luxurious life.

Some of the most pampered pets in show business belong to the likes of Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Oprah, and Paris Hilton.

Mariah Carey, known for her diva attitude, reportedly spends $46,000 per year on grooming her dogs, treating them to facial masks and Thai massages. Her dogs have their own beds and a personal chef, making them true connoisseurs of the good life.

Britney Spears had once shared in an interview that she had invested nearly $30,000 in a year on her beloved pets. From grooming expenses to animal care and pet sitting, Spears ensures her dogs enjoy the same luxury she does. Her social media often features glimpses of her pets living the high life, travelling with her in true celebrity style.

Oprah Winfrey, with a net worth of $2.6 billion, doesn’t hold back when it comes to her dogs. In a heartwarming move, she’s leaving $30 million in her trust funds to ensure their well-being even after she’s gone. Oprah, who views dogs as her favourite role models, expressed her admiration in an interview, “I want to work, play, and love like a dog.”

Paris Hilton, the OG socialite, created a $325,000 dog house equipped with air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier for her furry friends. Hilton, known for her love of chihuahuas, spared no expense in creating a two-storey doggy mansion, showcasing her dedication to giving her pets the epitome of luxury.

We spoke to a few passionate paw parents who shared their secrets to treating their fur babies like royalty.

‘Scoop is my youngest son’

Our home is a sanctuary for a diverse array of pets, from black swans and geese to a cow and her calf, all receiving daily care. However, the most cherished among them is Scoop, my Shih Tzu, who is more than a pet — he’s an extension of our family and my youngest son. Scoop undergoes training several times a week with a military personnel and delights in regular grooming sessions with a stylist who ensures his dapper appearances. The highlight of his week is the tranquil massages provided by my personal therapist. Scoop’s life reflects a blend of love, care, and unique indulgences that make him an integral part of our household. - Sudha Reddy, director, MEIL; founder, Sudha Reddy Foundation

‘Home grooming for my paw kids’

In my furry family, I proudly share my home with 9 Maltese, 2 Maltipoos, and a street dog, ensuring each receives the pampering they deserve. Opting for home grooming, my dedicated staff is well-versed in the daily care rituals. From the essential tooth brushing and twice-daily combing to the weekly shower and soothing oil massages for their skin and paws, no detail is overlooked. Expert attention is summoned for nail cutting and ear cleaning. Specially acquired trimmers cater to their unique coat and grooming needs. To add a stylish flair, I indulge them with perfumes and clothing, often sourced from Singapore, making special occasions or leisurely days an elegantly fashionable affair for my cherished paw kids. - Sheetal Bangur, owner, Soul Beauty and Wellness Centre

Our family’s love for pets runs deep — a tradition since my birth. Pets are integral, treated as family — our beloved Golden Retriever Scotchie Scotch is our third son. Gifts pour in from far and wide for him. He eagerly digs into suitcases, anticipating treats from our travels. Grooming is a personal affair, involving imported supplies and a dedicated home grooming room. A vet visits regularly, ensuring Scotchie’s well-being. Even spa treatments are brought home, as he dislikes strangers handling him. From the US to Europe, we source specialised products, prioritising quality for our canine boy’s unique needs, such as Burt’s Bees shampoo. - Richa Jalan, jewellery designer Paw-sitively Treasured

Casper, my delightful 2.5-year-old Bichon Frise, reigns supreme in our household as more than just a pet — he’s the heart of our family. In the era of COVID, he entered our lives, effortlessly bringing immeasurable joy. Pampering Casper has evolved into a family ritual, featuring luxurious spa sessions and designer ensembles, including a recent Gucci set from France. Casper’s refined taste extends to Ayurvedic and chemical-free grooming products due to his sensitive skin. His wardrobe rivals any fashionista’s, and he revels in flaunting new outfits. Beyond being a pet, Casper embodies a fashion-forward, attention-loving, joy-spreading presence in our family. He effortlessly turns heads during city drives, becoming the star of impromptu photoshoots. Casper’s infectious happiness and radiant smiles are the ultimate rewards in our pet-centric lifestyle. - Shama Sikander, actress Paw-drobe Royalty