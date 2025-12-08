Over 46,000 Waqf Properties Entered At ‘Maker Level’ : Waqf Board

Hyderabad: More than 46,000 Waqf properties have been entered at the ‘maker level’ on the UMEED central portal. Of these, over 33,500 are gazette-notified Waqf properties, according to the Telangana Waqf Board. It said that owing to the Central government’s delay in launching the portal, some properties remained pending at the ‘checker’ and ‘approver’ levels.

Telangana Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Husseini stated that over 10,000 Waqf properties had been verified at the ‘checker level’, and over 4,000 approved. “This marks a major milestone in our collective mission to safeguard and document Waqf assets,” he said.

To ensure that no Waqf property was left out, the Telangana Waqf Board is filing a suit under Rule 6(3) of the UMEED Act, 2025 before the Waqf Tribunal. This suit seeks an extension of time under Section 38(1) of the Act for the completion of remaining entries.

The Telangana Waqf Board said it had conducted orientation camps across various district headquarters to spread awareness about the immense importance of entering data on Waqf institutions on the UMEED portal. These efforts significantly contributed to the substantial number of entries completed within a short period,” he added.