OTT Deals Are Now a Necessity, Says Suresh Babu

With titles like OG, Hit 3, Kingdom, Thandel, and the courtroom drama Court in its recent Telugu lineup, Netflix is clearly strengthening its connection with the South. The streamer’s move to open a sprawling 41,000 sq. ft. office in Hyderabad marks a major step in that direction — and veteran producer D Suresh Babu believes it signals a new phase in the cinema-OTT partnership.

“It’s great that such a world-renowned platform is setting up its base here, and we truly welcome them,” he says, adding that the collaboration between Telugu cinema and streaming giants has become essential.

“Without OTT deals, many Telugu films would struggle to recover their massive budgets. In some cases, OTT revenue can contribute up to 40 percent or more of a film’s total returns. Their collaboration has become inevitable for our industry,” he stresses.

On Netflix’s Hyderabad expansion, however, Suresh Babu adds a note of realism. “It doesn’t necessarily mean they will start taking more Telugu films since Netflix has always been very selective in its approach.”

He believes the streamer may expand its regional footprint. “Telugu and South Indian stories are now finding global resonance, and Netflix’s growing interest reflects that universal appeal,” he says.

Having worked with both Netflix and Amazon Prime, Suresh Babu praises their professionalism. “I’ve had the best of experiences with both platforms. They’re disciplined, adhere to timelines, and expect the same commitment from production houses. In fact, I’m currently producing an Amazon Original series with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, but I can’t reveal more about it now.”

On Aamir Khan's decision to release Sitare Zameen Par directly on YouTube, he remarks, “He tried something different. From stage plays to television, and now to mobile screens, entertainment has evolved dramatically over the decades.”