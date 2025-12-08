Only Samantha That’s How She Will Be Known In The Public Domain

Samantha is no longer Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress has decided that, from now on, she will be known simply as Samantha. During her earlier marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha had briefly adopted his surname and was known professionally as Samantha Akkineni. But this time, she seems determined to maintain her individual identity within the marriage.

In doing so, Samantha joins the likes of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who have retained their pre-marital surnames. But Samantha has taken it a step further — she has dropped her surname completely.