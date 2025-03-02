Only glow, no more Holi-day skin woes

Holi is just around the corner and so are the anaesthetic ways of getting rid of all that colour. It is true the infectious festive spirit is at an all-time high during Holi, the explosive water balloons, vibrant colours and a white outfit which does not remain innocent at the end of the day.

Synthetic dyes, prolonged sun exposure, and constant hits of water balloons can wreak havoc on skin and hair. Pre-and post-Holi care is the only way to ensure that during this time, the only thing you take away from the festival is beautiful memories, not skin or hair woes.

Armor UP

A little prep can save you much time from a post-Holi skin care crisis. Renowned Mumbai-based dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Chause’s advice for playing it safe starts with the wardrobe. ‘’Wear full-sleeved clothing to minimize colour contact. Also use nourishing oils like almond, avocado, or jojoba to keep the colours from leaving a stain on your skin,’’ Dr Shareefa says.

Lathering that good layer of coconut oil or any oil of your choice is the best way to protect your skin's barrier, and it acts more like a shield which makes removal easy. “Do not use the exfoliating products at least 7-10 days before Holi which means no retinol, glycolic acid, or exfoliating scrubs. Same is applicable for hair colouring or other skin treatments. These can turn the skin more sensitive, thus making it vulnerable to reactions,” says Dr Soma Sarkar, a Dermatologist & Skin Specialist.

Scrub a Dub-dub-dub

After the noise dies down, it's tempting to go all out scrubbing, making your skin and hair feel like a straw but that’s not the way to go. ‘’Start massaging coconut or olive oil onto your skin, let it sit for a few minutes before washing with a mild cleanser and lukewarm water. This method helps to lift the color without stripping the skin of its natural moisture,’’ explains Dr Vaibhav Kalambe, a dermatologist.

For hair care, using the right shampoo and conditioner is essential, “Begin with a sulphate-based shampoo to remove the colour buildup, followed by a hydrating shampoo and a deep conditioning mask.’’ advises Kalambe.

Leaving the conditioner on for 10-15 minutes under a shower cap will help restore softness and seal moisture into the hair strands, which is the perfect way to even out the roughness.

Soothe, Hydrate, Heal

Even with the best precautions, it's highly possible to still experience itching, dryness or rashes after Holi. ‘’A cold compress can help to soothe inflamed and irritated skin,’’ states Dr Kalambe. “Avoid harsh soaps, they are the main factor in drying out the skin. Instead, use moisturizers with aloe vera, glycerine, or honey to replenish lost hydration.’’

Sunscreen remains an essential part of post-Holi care. ‘’Even if you’re indoor, reapply sunscreen to protect the skin from damage,’’ advises Dr. Chause. She further recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 and reapplying it every three to four hours. ‘’Opt for a gel-based or matte-finish sunscreen to avoid a greasy feel,’’ she adds.

The DIY Fix

Many people turn to home remedies to repair post-Holi skin and hair damage, but not all DIY treatments are safe. Dr. Kalambe warns against blindly following online hacks. “Home remedies should be used with caution. If your skin is already irritated, certain natural ingredients may make it worse. It’s always best to consult a doctor before trying anything new,” he says.

For hair recovery, Dr. Sarkar suggests a simple at-home treatment. “A mixture of egg white and olive oil can work wonders for dry, brittle hair. Apply it as a mask, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse with a mild shampoo and conditioner,” she recommends.

Holi should be about joy and colours, not irritation and damage. Taking a few precautions before the festivities and following a gentle aftercare routine can help you enjoy the celebration without worrying about the aftermath.

Skin Care



• Do not use exfoliating products (retinol, glycolic acid, or scrubs) at least 7-10 days before Holi

• Use broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 and reapply it every 3-4 hours

• Wear full-sleeved clothing to minimize colour contact

• Use almond, avocado, or jojoba oil to keep the colours from staining your skin

Hair Care

• Use sulphate-based shampoo to remove colour buildup, followed by a hydrating shampoo and a deep conditioning mask

• Mix of egg white and olive oil can work wonders for dry, brittle hair, rinse after 8 minutes with a mild shampoo and conditioner