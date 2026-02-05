Online Abuse of Actresses Needs Stern Action

Director Hemanth Madhukar has voiced serious concern over the growing menace of online harassment targeting actresses, warning that social media is rapidly turning toxic and calling for stringent action against those responsible.

His comments come in the wake of a recent complaint filed by Telugu actress Eesha Rebba, who alleged that an unidentified individual posted a sexually explicit, obscene and defamatory comment about her on a public platform. Eesha Rebba, last seen in Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, approached the Banjara Hills Police Station seeking legal action.

Reacting to the incident, Madhukar said actresses are increasingly being forced to fight relentless online abuse. “The language being used is disturbing and derogatory, and it clearly amounts to mental harassment. Such content not only attacks a woman’s dignity but also causes severe emotional distress and public humiliation,” he said.

He stressed that Eesha Rebba’s case is far from an isolated one. Earlier, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj had lodged a complaint against 42 individuals, including film producers, journalists, television channels and social media influencers, accusing them of online abuse, criminal intimidation, defamation, and the circulation of morphed and AI-generated sexually explicit content. Anasuya had revealed that her images and videos were manipulated using AI tools and circulated across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and X without her consent. “This misuse of artificial intelligence has only compounded the problem and must be dealt with strictly, without any leniency,” Madhukar asserted. He also referred to actress Anupama Parameswaran’s complaint, in which she stated that she and her family were targeted through a malicious online campaign.