On A Roll With Japanese Diet

Many Indians are going ga-ga over the Japanese diet and adopting the mantra of ichiju-sansai – consume one soup and three dishes. It’s a blend of simplicity, small portions of food and ancient belief systems. The idea is to strike a harmonious yet delectable balance between the world of nutrients and flavours. The secret of a Japanese diet lies in consuming meals that include seasonal ingredients, umami flavours and minimal processing.



Embracing New Ways



“Many Indians have increasingly embraced elements of Japanese culture that focus on minimalism, discipline, gut health and longevity,” says Ankita Gupta, dietician and founder, Nutrition Matters from Delhi. Drinking green tea and portion control has gained popularity among urban folks. The Japanese diet tends to be low in saturated fats and refined carbs. It focuses on what the season has to offer along with other light cooked meals. Japan has one of the world’s oldest populations in the world. People are fascinated by the Japanese approach toward life – healthy ageing and longevity. Many are blending the Japanese diet with the Indian way of consumption.



Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, nutritionist and diabetes educator says, “More than picking practices from Japanese culture, I see a lot of similarities between them and us.” A big takeaway from the Japanese diet is the non-reliance on ‘ready-to-eat’ food items. Khushboo explains, “A typical Japanese and Indian home will always prepare fresh meals for consumption. Cooking for the entire week or eating stale food is not what either of us prefer.”

Same Yet Different



Though both, India and Japan may have similarities in terms of cooking fresh meals, there could be deviations in the calories consumed. Ankita talks about Japan focusing more on seafood, seaweed and fermented foods, along with a minimal use of sugar or spices. Something that may seem quite alien to Indians who love their sugary treats and spicy cuisines. Ankita explains, “Japanese food also has a focus on variety where you consume five to six small portions of different items in a meal.” Japanese diets heavily depend on the consumption of broths. From herbs to seaweed to bones or dried fish.

Japanese food is usually cooked through the process of boiling, steaming or broiling. This differs from the Indian way of heavily using oil. Khushboo says, “The Indian way of using oils could lead to health hazards as oils can start breaking down when overheated which release harmful compounds.”

The Umami Way



When people think of taste, they usually think of food being sweet, sour, salty or bitter. It’s here that Japan has introduced the world to a fifth one- umami (a pleasant savoury taste). Umami is believed to be triggered by glutamate, an amino acid naturally present in many foods. Khushboo opines that Umami also aids in naturally boosting the flavours of food. She quips, “It means they do not need to add a lot of salt or fat to make food tasty!”



Umami is also believed to help with gut related issues by aiding in digestion. However, this differs from the Indian way where salt tends to be a must! Another Japanese concept of Hara Hachi Bu is a recent hit. Many Indians are jumping onto it. Simply put, it means to stop eating once you feel satiated.

Ankita says, “In India, we are encouraged to finish our plates or eat till we are completely full which can lead to digestive overload and weight gain.” She explains that more Indians should incorporate the Hara Hachi Bu way. You simply stop eating once you are 80% full. This benefits blood sugar stability and weight management.



Desi Fusion



One may come across fusion varieties that range from paneer sushi to masala ramen to vegetable tempura-chutney et al. These mix-up dishes satiate your taste buds but may not be as authentic as their traditional offerings. Ankita says, “Tempura originally tends to be occasional and light but now it is deep-fried and heavily battered in India.”



Many Indian restaurants offer a fine blend of Indo-Japanese cuisine. Sushi is one of the most popular dishes served with an array of sauces and flavours. Khushboo opines that Indian’s aren’t imitating Japan but only fascinated by their food choices. Perhaps it’s all a ‘try, taste and test’ phase for Indians who seem to be enjoying bites of this unique and healthy fusion!

