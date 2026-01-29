On A Mission To Create Happiness

The first thing that strikes you about Reiki healer and Happiness Coach Anjana Sahney Thakker is the joy on her face. One wonders, can someone actually teach you how to be happy? Some souls are innately at peace with themselves while others require guidance. That is where Anjana steps in.

“As a coach, I’m holding your hand and helping you tap into a happier, lighter version of yourself. It’s not about chasing happiness, but about gently uncovering what’s blocking you from living your happiest life,” she explains. “A Happiness Coach helps people come back to themselves. I help them become aware of their thoughts, emotions and patterns, and then guide them towards choices that feel calmer, clearer, and more aligned.”

Talking about an eight-part workshop called The Happiness Series, she says participants explored what happiness really is, how it can be consciously chosen and practiced, and how it directly impacts thoughts, beliefs, energy, and even what we manifest in our lives. “When happiness becomes a way of being rather than a goal, everything else begins to flow more naturally.”

What drew her to pursue this passion?

“In my book, Radiate Happiness, I have talked about how curiosity was what first led me onto this path — a curiosity that slowly turned into a deep search for my own peace. Yoga, inner work, and meaningful conversations with teachers opened my eyes to a very different way of living,” she shares. Anjana’s clients come from all walks of life. Many are successful on the outside but feel unsettled or overwhelmed within. Some are navigating transitions – career changes, relationship challenges, emotional burnout, loss, or simply that quiet inner question — ‘Isn’t there more to life than this?’

Trusting the process

Often, people say they are giving their best, working really hard, and yet things don’t work out for them!

“Giving your best does not always mean things will work out the way you expect,” says Anjana. “And that can be very hard to accept.” She explains that staying positive in such moments doesn’t mean forcing optimism or pretending everything is fine. It’s about allowing yourself to feel disappointed, tired, or even frustrated, and then gently reminding yourself that effort is never wasted.

“I often tell people that this phase is one of metamorphosis — you’re in the cocoon right now, breaking out to become a butterfly. It’s uncomfortable, it’s uncertain, and it’s not easy, but it’s also deeply transformative. When things don’t work out, I encourage people to pause, breathe, and trust that something is still unfolding for them. And yes — this is when you put remind yourself that this too shall pass.”

Coaching prep

While teaching people how to seek happiness in their lives is undoubtedly a noble vocation, what if Anjana herself is not in the best of spirits before an appointment with a client? “Before a session, I ground myself, take a few conscious breaths, and set an intention to be fully present. Often, simply holding space for someone else brings its own shift,” she reveals. And that’s not all. “There are moments when I talk to myself, reminding myself of all that I have to be grateful for. Sometimes I gently remind myself that I’m human too. And if I’m having a particularly difficult day, I’m honest with my client about what’s going on. I believe authenticity matters far more than perfection. Being real creates trust — and real connection is where healing begins.”

My life

Like most people, life brought its share of challenges, and those experiences became my greatest teachers. As I healed, learned and grew, it felt natural to extend that support to others on their journey too.”

On forgiveness

Forgiveness is powerful, but it’s also deeply human to find it difficult. People struggle to forgive. Forgiveness is about release. Holding on to hurt, over time it becomes a burden we carry within ourselves. Forgiveness asks us to let go of that weight, and that takes courage, compassion, and time. It’s not a one-moment decision, it’s a process”