On a Mission Of Healing

The costs of cancer for poor

As a paediatric haematology oncology and BMT physician, Dr Sirisha Rani, Clinical Lead and Sr Consultant in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology and BMT Rainbow Children’s Hospital handles sensitive problems that must be addressed with great care. “Being in oncology, the majority of the cases we handle belong to a lower socioeconomic population (as cancer is more common in them). Every child needs the best care and cure. In that process affected families go through a lot of financial issues in terms of treatment and local stay in cities (as they come from far). A childcare centre provides quality accommodation in the heart of the city with state-of-the-art facilities. There they not only provide accommodation but also provide transport, groceries, facilities to cook, constructive activities for kids and parents, etc. At times they also help kids financially to cope with the treatment cost.”

Distraction and reduced focus on side effects

It was very difficult to travel to Hyderabad from their native places for regular treatment, so they couldn’t receive it on time, says Dr Sadashivudu Gundeti, Medical Oncologist and Professor & Head of the Department of Medical Oncology at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). St. Jude is helping all these patients and their families to stay in their premises and providing good food and transport to hospital. It is a great help to the poor and middle-class families. St Judes also encourage children to learn new activities to forget about their cancer and treatment side effects.

‘Bringing hope into the lives of those who need it the most’

On this Doctors’ Day, Dr Veerendra C Patil, Medical Oncology((Paediatric Haematology Oncology & BMT), Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital reflects deeply on the incredible journey he shares with his young patients and their families as a paediatric oncologist. “As a paediatric oncologist, I have the privilege of caring for children battling life-threatening illnesses—many of whom travel hundreds of kilometres from remote villages and small towns across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to seek specialised treatment in Hyderabad. Their journeys are often long and uncertain, but their courage and spirit never fail to inspire me. There is no greater joy than seeing these children, once frail, gradually regain their strength, smile again, and eventually return home—full of life, laughter, and dreams,” he says and adds, “Their recoveries are not just medical milestones but emotional victories for all of us involved in their care. This journey, however, is not one they walk alone. There is a childcare centre in the city that plays a pivotal role in supporting these families through their most difficult times.”

Supporting cancer care

Founded in 2006 by Shyama and Nihal Kaviratne and a devoted group of volunteers, St. Jude India ChildCare Centres has collaborated with Tata Memorial Hospital, AIIMS, New Delhi, Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, Christian Medical College, Vellore, and 11 other cities: Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Vellore, Guwahati, Delhi, Muzaffarpur, Visakhapatnam, and Varanasi.

The centre supports and provides free accommodation and holistic care to cancer-stricken children, who arrive from distant villages and towns with their parents.