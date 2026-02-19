Oh! Eye See

Eyes are the highlight of one’s facial features, and under-eye skin needs special care. Delicate skin around the eyes is the first place to show signs of ageing. The skin around the eyes is one-tenth the thickness of the rest of the face. Many of us overlook the need for the skin under the eyes.

To effectively treat eye concerns like dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles, it's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and use the correct products. So, here is all that you need to know to delay the signs of ageing and keep the eye skin radiant and supple.

Causes Of Under-eye Wrinkles

Fine lines and wrinkles under the eyes are symptoms of ageing. “Factors such as lack of quality sleep, excessive screen exposure, high stress levels, dehydration, and irregular routines all impact the delicate under-eye skin. While genetics does play a role, modern lifestyle habits accelerate ageing. Fine lines appearing in the 20s are often linked to atopic tendencies, dryness, and repetitive eye strain, making early care and prevention extremely important,” says Dr Prachi B. Bodkhe, Dermatologist at Envi Aesthetics Mumbai.

Under-eye concerns are today ageless. “Prolonged screen time makes people blink less, and it causes the eyes to become dry, while the eye muscles experience fatigue and the blood flow decrease which results in more pronounced dark circles and puffiness,” adds Dr Sneha Sood, Consultant-Dermatology, Aster RV Hospital.

Under-eye Skincare Regimen

It is important to follow a daily skincare routine to help prevent dark circles, fine lines, puffiness, and under-eye bags. Use a broad- spectrum sunscreen or eye cream that contains SPF because sun exposure makes dark circles worse and speeds up the development of wrinkles.

“Opt for a mild face cream and an eye gel that contains hyaluronic acid for hydration and caffeine to reduce puffiness by improving blood flow. Eye creams with Niacinamide build skin protection and reduce skin discolouration over an extended period. At night, apply a nourishing eye cream with peptides for collagen support and ceramides to restore skin protection. Also, one can go for low-strength retinol application three times per week to reduce lines,” says Dr Sood.

Insight On Diet

The diet is a vital factor that helps in hydration, blood flow, and collagen production to keep the under-eye skin healthy. Adequate water protects against skin dryness and the development of fine lines. Foods enriched with Vitamin-C enable the body to produce collagen while decreasing skin discolouration. “Protein-rich foods supply essential amino acids, which the body requires to rebuild skin tissue.

The omega-3 fatty acids found in walnuts, flaxseeds and fatty fish help decrease inflammation and puffiness. Foods that contain iron stop the development of dark circles, which occur because of anaemia. Zinc and antioxidants found in nuts and seeds and colourful vegetables protect sensitive under-eye skin against oxidative damage,” states Dr Sood.

Facial Yoga Benefits

Under-eye skin care is not about quick results. It’s about being consistent, gentle, and mindful. “Facial yoga strengthens facial muscles, improves blood circulation, and supports lymphatic drainage. Facial yoga, along with proper sleep and eye care routine, keeps your eyes looking youthful,” says Dr Blossom Kochhar, Pioneer of aromatherapy in India and a yoga practitioner.

Under Eye Patches

Under-eye patches for skin care are trending from wearing them behind closed doors to celebrities posting selfies shows their popularity. “Eye patches provide temporary hydration, reduce mild puffiness, and provide instant freshness, making them ideal for occasional use before events. Individuals with sensitive or allergy-prone skin should check ingredients before use. Think of them as a quick fix, not a long-term solution,” states Dr Prachi.

Different Treatments

With the advancements in dermatology, there is a wide range of solutions for under-eye skin issues. “Mild chemical peels improve pigmentation and skin texture, while lasers target dark circles, fine lines, and uneven tone. Energy-based skin tightening addresses early sagging. Skin boosters hydrate and improve skin quality, while PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) uses the patient’s own growth factors to rejuvenate the under-eye area. In cases of volume loss or hollowness, under-eye fillers restore youthfulness. These treatments collectively improve pigmentation, hydration, texture, volume loss, and early laxity, but an experienced dermatologist should perform under-eye procedures,” states Dr Prachi. Prioritise your eye skincare with a daily routine and a healthy diet for healthier-looking under-eye skin.

ALL EYES OVER HERE

Facial Yoga Exercises

(Courtesy: Dr Blossom Kochhar)

• Press and Smile: Gently press the centre beneath your eyes with the fingertips and smile. Repeat thrice to activate the under-eye muscles and improve circulation.

• V-Finger Lift: Place your fingers in a V shape at the outer corners of your eyes. Open eyes wide and smile to tone the under-eye area.

• Eye-Only Smile: Stand in front of a mirror and smile using only your eyes. This strengthens the lower eye muscles and helps smooth fine lines.

• Puffiness Release: Position your fingers at the inner corners of the eyes, under the eyes, and toward the temples. Squeeze your eyes closed and release a few times to drain excess fluid and reduce morning puffiness.

Natural Remedies

• For pigmentation or dark circles, place grated potato or cucumber slices over closed eyes for 15 minutes, or use cotton pads soaked in their juice.

• Cold milk–soaked cotton pads help brighten and soothe tired eyes.

• Massage with fresh aloe vera gel around the eyes to provide hydration.

• Puffiness can be reduced with chilled green tea compresses, as they constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling.

• For crow’s feet, massage gently with almond and castor oil around the eyes for 10 minutes.