Offices Are Peacocking

Imagine if your office had a relaxing sofa, gaming section, central circulation space with overlapping functions for meetings, office phone booths, and a quick nap room! Well, offices are making

your wishes come true. The work-from-home revolution brought on by the pandemic has left several companies scrambling to entice employees back to the office.

‘Office peacocking’, a flamboyant approach to workplace design, and facilities aimed at creating a comfortable in-person work experience for office hours.

Dr Samir Kumar Praharaj, head of Psychiatry department, Kasturba Medical College and Hospitals, Manipal, says, “Peacocking in the workplace is acceptable from both angles. From an employee’s point of view, it can establish oneself as a successful, capable, or important member of the company, which could result in recognition or career promotion. From an organisational standpoint, it can foster a culture of aspiration and achievement, elevating spirits and drawing in customers or investors who are impressed by the business's apparent standing.” However, the 2024 trend lies in the spectrum of companies making an effort to lure their employees

for home-like office working experience. While the practice has been around for a while, it’s on the rise again in 2024.

The Peacocking Culture

When the future of work is likely to be a hybrid model, companies are trying to create an office environment that complements, rather than competes with, remote work. Just as a peacock uses its brightly coloured feathers to attract mates, companies are outfitting their offices with stylish furniture, high-end amenities, and trendy decor to make themselves more appealing to a workforce accustomed to the comforts of home. Companies like Amazon in Hyderabad, Razorpay in Bangalore, Adobe in Noida, Google in Hyderabad, Leo Burnett in Mumbai, etc have not just aesthetically pleasing offices but also, provide valuable amenities for a relaxing and comforting space to work at. Chetna Israni, Co-founder of Morning Star Brand-com says, “The office is designed as an open space that fosters camaraderie and collaboration, enabling open communication among employees. The open-plan workspaces, comfortable seating areas, and vibrant decor create an inspiring and welcoming environment for employees. We offer piped music, allowing employees to choose their playlist and create the ambiance they prefer. Additionally, we have a collection of books available for when the team wants to take a break and enjoy reading diverse content away from their screens.” The company even stocks the pantry with preferred teas, coffees, and snacks, providing employees with healthy food and beverage options throughout the day. “Every Friday, as the week wraps up, the company hosts an informal winding down with coffee and snack sessions for casual conversations, ensuring a positive end to the week,” she says.

Resimercial Workspaces

The concept of office peacocking builds on the existing trend of ‘resimercial’ design that blends residential and commercial aesthetics. Think plush sofas instead of cubicles, gourmet coffee stations replacing vending machines, sleek video game consoles alongside meeting rooms, green spaces with indoor plants, nap rooms, well-stocked pantries, relaxed dress code, or pet-friendly working space. Aravind G (34), a Chennai-based HR professional says that each of their office meeting rooms is themed to reflect the company’s culture and core values. Inspiring quotes are adorning their office walls.

The office is equipped with comfortable seating options, including fancy chairs, bean bags, and sofas. “New joining employees are required to attend book reading sessions, where they engage with insightful literature. Weekly sessions are held every Friday from 5pm to 6pm where employees come together to share their learnings and insights,” Aravind says. Traditional office setups may seem outdated, particularly when aiming to attract millennials and Gen-Z. Think warm lighting, comfortable seating, noise-cancelling booths and an overall atmosphere designed to foster creativity, collaboration and a stress-free work-ing zone. Aravind believes, “Workplace quality significantly influences productivity and outcomes and we are witnessing positive results. When I’m surrounded by aesthetically pleasing elements and comfortable amenities, it positively impacts my mood and helps me feel at ease, ultimately enhancing my overall comfort level in the office.”

Motivational Trend

With many employees now enjoying the flexibility of remote work post-pandemic, companies are upgrading, hoping that a swanky, well-equipped office will provide a social, productive, and collaborative environment that can't be replicated at home. A thoughtfully designed office contributes to a more positive work experience, appealing to the younger generation who value face-to-face interaction with community building.

Undoubtedly, employees who feel valued in their workspace are likely to be more productive and engaged. Not only this, it can also be a factor in retaining employees for a longer period. While office peacocking has the potential to revitalise workspaces and boost employee morale, it’s not without its drawbacks. Well, money can’t buy you happiness but it can surely buy facilities and services to provide you with a happier and more satisfactory environment. Creating a luxurious office space can be expensive. Chetna says, “Creating an open, comfortable, and welcoming space for employees doesn’t necessarily require high-end interior design. Regardless of the size of the expenditure, the return on investment is evident in employee satisfaction, increased productivity, and talent retention. The key is to create a happy space — productivity will naturally follow.”

Focusing solely on aesthetics can backfire if the underlying company culture and work environment are not addressed. When too many aesthetics and comfort come handy, chances are that one might easily get distracted. But as 2024 is the year of exploration and experimentation, office peacocking is likely to continue evolving as companies experiment with different ways to create attractive workspaces. The key will be to strike a balance between style and substance.

