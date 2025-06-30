Off-Field, Sanjana Stumps Bumrah

Cricket fans are loving a cheeky pre-wedding exchange between Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. In the trailer for Episode 2 of Who’s The Boss — a YouTube chat show hosted by Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra — Sanjana revealed how Bumrah once suggested they elope to avoid media attention before their 2021 wedding in Goa.

Her now-viral response: “Tum run-up mein bhi nahin bhaagte ho. Tum mere saath kya bhaagoge?” (You don’t even run during your run-up. How will you run away with me?)

The clip has since sparked a wave of memes, reels, and admiration for Sanjana’s wit and the couple’s easy chemistry.

This playful moment has already become a fan-favourite, showing a softer, humorous side to India’s pace ace. As the internet agrees, sometimes, even the fastest bowlers get clean bowled by love.