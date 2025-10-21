NTR's 'Dragon' Set for a Revamp

After the lukewarm response to War 2, NTR Jr is leaving nothing to chance. A source close to the actor reveals that shooting for his upcoming project Dragon has been paused for a revamp.

“NTR isn’t fully satisfied with what has been shot so far,” says the source. “He has asked director Prashant Neel to revisit the script. NTR wants Dragon to succeed at any cost and is willing to go the extra mile. He doesn’t dislike what’s been filmed, but he feels it can be improved—some sequences might even be re-shot.”

Whether Prashant Neel will comply remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the film’s release will likely be delayed beyond the original schedule.