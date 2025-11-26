 Top
NTR Jr’s Son to Play Young Mahesh Babu in ‘Varanasi’

Hyderabad Chronicle
26 Nov 2025 7:51 PM IST

Rajamouli has roped in Bhargava Ram; casting choice sealed after Mahesh personally reached out to Tarak

NTR Jr with younger son Bhargava Ram.
S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi has been generating headlines for weeks — though not always for the reasons the team would prefer. Amid the noise, one delightful nugget of casting information has quietly slipped out: the childhood version of Mahesh Babu’s character will be played by little Bhargava Ram, the younger son of NTR Jr.
A source close to the production reveals, “Bhargava is a bright, confident kid. And he fits the bill perfectly. He even bears a faint resemblance to Mahesh Babu. Mahesh personally requested Tarak (NTR Jr), and Tarak agreed instantly.”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
subhash k. jha
About the Authorsubhash k. jha

