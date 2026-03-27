Now, Directors Are the Real Stars

Not too long ago, people decided which film to watch only on the basis of the lead actor. But now, the focus has shifted. “The question has changed from Issmein kaun hai? (who is the actor?) to ‘Yeh kisska hai?’ (whose film is it?)” says Punjabi-Hindi filmmaker Rohit Jugraj. “Movies are still star-driven, of course. But not to the extent they used be. The attraction of the star has not vanished. It has shifted to the director.”

So, did the movement towards the ‘star-director’ begin with Aditya Dhar?

“It has climaxed with Aditya Dhar,” says Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “But the culture of star direction started in the 1950s with Bimal Roy, Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. These were directors whose films were watched for their sake. It didn’t matter who the actors were. In Bengal there was the great filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Does anyone even remember who starred in Pather Panchali or Jalsaghar? In the 1970s, audiences flocked to see films of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee, no matter what the star-cast.”

Mahesh Bhatt says the culture of superstar-directors was cemented by Karan Johar. “It became a signature. ‘A film by Karan Johar’ meant grandeur, style, elegance, glamour, couture and entertainment.”

Actors matter too

The process of undermining the director’s importance gathered momentum when the star-system not only dictated who would feature in a film but also the film’s content. Many a time, superstar-actors also decided who would direct the project.

Rajkumar Santoshi says, “I don’t think anyone came to see Ghayal or Ghatak because my name was there as the director. They came for Sunny Deol. The star system has been ruling our cinema for as long as I can remember.” This scenario changed in the 2020s. The star-director has risen as a formidable figure looming large over contemporary cinema. Names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mani Ratnam Karan Johar, S. S. Rajamouli and now Aditya Dhar headline the marquee.

Says actor Madhavan, “The star-cast of Dhurandhar would not have really mattered. The star of the show is Aditya Dhar. He has effectively killed the myth that stars rule the box office. They don’t. Aditya Dhar, and before him S S Rajamouli, proved who the real star of the show is.”

The star-cast of Dhurandhar would not have really mattered. The star of the show is Aditya Dhar. He has effectively killed the myth that stars rule the box office. They don’t. Aditya Dhar, and before him S S Rajamouli, proved who the real star of the show is.”— R Madhavan