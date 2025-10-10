Not Kidney-ing! Some Milky Way Stones Rock Bro

Milk has been the poster child of good nutrition for decades. But what if this same liquid you’ve been happily gulping down for calcium is quietly (yet brutally) teaming up against your kidneys? Yes, we’re talking about kidney stones. Tiny, painful and brash!

The Moo-ving Pain

“Abnormal dietary habits among individuals can lead to kidney stones,” says Dr. Srikanth Bathini, MD, Senior Consultant, Nephrologist & Kidney Transplant Physician, KIMS Hospitals. This applies to individuals who have a low water intake. That in turn creates an imbalance in terms of the uric acid/calcium in the urine.

Dr Srikanth explains that other causes include disorders that lead to Vitamin D, Calcium or uric acid in the blood, renal tubular defects, parathyroid hormone abnormalities, genetic causes like primary hyperoxaluria and cystinuria.

Misconceptions

Milk isn’t evil. In fact, it is packed with iron, calcium, protein and vitamins that play a crucial role in development. It turns itself into a toxic mechanism when consumed not in cups but litres! Dr Srikanth quips, “Not everyone who consumes milk develops stones.” Explaining further that individuals who consume a lot of milk and additionally have antacid syrups or tabs develop these tiny, hard calcium-filled stones in the long run.

Dr Shoeb Khan, Director of Nephrology & Transplant Services, says, “The most common cause of kidney stones is dehydration.” He explains that there are ways to identify whether or not one is dehydrated (even if one doesn’t feel so). Dr Shoeb says, “The urine should be clear in colour, if it gets dark yellow-orangish, that means you are entering into the dehydration mode.” Not just that, what you eat, too, can affect the formation of these stones. So, foods such as meats, beef, and high-protein substances are things to keep away from.

Stone-age Troubles

Kidney stones don’t form overnight. They’re more of a slow and rocky process. These tiny, uninvited deposits form in your bean-shaped kidneys when substances like calcium, oxalate and uric acid throw a mineral party in high concentrations! Dr Shoeb says, “Calcium alone is not the villain if consumed in moderation.”

He points out that more than milk, calcium supplements are the sneaky culprits behind the formation of these painful pebbles. Think of kidney stones as miniature calcium crystals with commitment issues- they are stubborn, they don’t leave and they just squat in your kidneys rent-free! Dr Srikanth breaks it down with an interesting metaphor. He says, “Imagine adding a spoon of salt to a glass of water. It dissolves just fine. But if you keep pouring in salt, soon you’ve got sediment settling at the bottom.”

That’s basically how kidney stones form. More salt, less water. To add to this, calcium isn’t created in the body equally. That is, the kind of calcium you get from food could actually help- it binds with oxalates in your gut and escorts them out peacefully. But calcium from milk or supplements? It might spike levels in your urine, giving those stubborn little stone-formers just the opportunity they need to enter and have a nice stay in your kidneys!

End of Rock Show

While the formation of kidney stones may be slow and sneaky, good news: there are ways to prevent, manage and treat them. Dr Shoeb says, “Those with a history of kidney stones should particularly be cautious about the consumption of milk, sticking to just one glass daily.”

He even suggests that parathyroid tests should be performed to diagnose patients with parathyroid gland. These tiny glands are responsible for spiking levels of calcium in the blood. He emphasises that primary hyperparathyroidism is commonly found among individuals with high calcium levels. The same can be treated by having the gland removed, which leads to a balancing of calcium levels in the blood.

He suggests, “People with kidney stones need to have a urine output of at least 2 litres per day.” Suggesting that people need to consume more water for the same amount and avoid too much salt while yet maintaining a BMI between 20-25.

Dr Srikanth says, “Avoid sugary drinks and the indiscriminate use of drugs without a medical prescription.” However, just removing or treating a stone won’t have its story ended. Hard truth: Individuals who have had a kidney stone have a 50% risk of developing another stone in the next 10 years. Dr Srikanth explains that individuals who have had a history of kidney stones below 30 years of age, those with kidney stones in both kidneys, or those who have a family history of kidney stones should undergo a metabolic stone evaluation test. The tests enable doctors to find out the causes and suggest cut-to-cut measures to keep these stones at bay.

Healthy Beams

Calcium isn’t the villain. The right amounts of calcium are as needed as other nutrients or vitamins. Start with small tweaks, such as moderating salt intake and having sufficient water daily.

Now, don’t empty your milk glass. Moderation is the key. A balanced diet is important. Your body rocks because of healthy kidneys, don’t get them stoned