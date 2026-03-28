‘Not As Fun, Feels Fake’
Akshay Kumar unhappy with use of VFX and AI in action films
Akshay Kumar has voiced concerns over the growing use of AI and VFX in action films, saying it takes away from authenticity. “There is a huge difference in the way action films are being made today. Earlier, the action would be real; now, everything is done in VFX,” he said.
Kumar also expressed scepticism about AI-driven filmmaking, noting that audiences can tell the difference. “I'm saying this in the era of AI… I want to do an action film that is a real action film. The audience can feel how much effort is being put in,” he said, comparing it to the difference between a handmade painting and a printed one.
( Source : PTI )
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