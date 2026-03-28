‘Not As Fun, Feels Fake’

Akshay Kumar has voiced concerns over the growing use of AI and VFX in action films, saying it takes away from authenticity. “There is a huge difference in the way action films are being made today. Earlier, the action would be real; now, everything is done in VFX,” he said.

Kumar also expressed scepticism about AI-driven filmmaking, noting that audiences can tell the difference. “I'm saying this in the era of AI… I want to do an action film that is a real action film. The audience can feel how much effort is being put in,” he said, comparing it to the difference between a handmade painting and a printed one.



