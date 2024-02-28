Nose picking could lead to Alzheimer’s

Nose picking is a disgusting habit most people have. And now, there is s new, alarming reason why you should stop digging your nose, once and for all. A review of dozens of published studies into the mechanisms behind neurological diseases has collected strong evidence that people who frequently pick their noses are at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The report by researchers at Western Sydney University and published in the journal Biomolecules, suggests that “neuro-inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease might be partially caused by viral, bacterial and fungal pathogens entering the brain through the nose and the olfactory system.”

Dangerous bacteria

It is possible for infection to travel from the nasal area to spread to the brain, causing cavernous sinus thrombosis, meningitis, or brain abscess. “The bad practice may allow dangerous bacteria to reach the brain through the nose and create inflammation, potentially leading to the development of Alzheimer's disease,” says Dr. Praveen Kumar Kulkarni, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine Specialist, KIMS Hospitals.

Alzheimer's disease affects areas of the brain that control thought, memory, and language. Microbes regulate brain metabolism and gut-brain connection, both of which may contribute to Alzheimer's disease. He says Neuroinflammation in AD (Alzheimer’s disease) might be partially caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens entering the brain through the nose and the olfactory system.

Protein buildup

AD is caused by an abnormal buildup of proteins in the brain. “Amyloid and tau proteins cause brain cells to die. Once inflammation begins, beta-amyloid — a key feature in the brains of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s — may be produced in the brain as a defence mechanism,” he explains adding that the amyloid protein can build up and affect healthy brain cells.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. This disease starts as mild memory loss and may lead to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond. “Some of the infections linked to Alzheimer’s include herpes, pneumonia, syphilis, Lyme disease and gum disease,” says Dr. Praveen.

Not fully understood

Dr M Lakshmi Lavanya, Senior Neurologist at Kamineni Hospitals says Alzheimer’s disease, a condition characterized by decline and memory loss is still not fully understood in terms of its exact causes. “However, researchers are increasingly focusing on neuroinflammation, which refers to inflammation in brain tissue. Pathogens entering the brain through the nose and olfactory system are believed to induce neuroinflammation due to the sensitivity of the brain and the direct route provided by the olfactory system from the environment,” she says.

A recent review suggesting a link between nose picking and Alzheimer's disease raises questions about how it works, she feels. “Is it just nose picking? It may be related to the introduction of pathogens in ways that increase the risk of Alzheimer's. It is also important to understand inflammation in the nasal passages and how it affects neuroinflammation,” says Dr Lakshmi Lavanya.

Maintain hygiene

She feels that one needs to approach these results (of the findings) with caution as correlation does not necessarily imply causation. “Studies that consider various risk factors need to be conducted to establish a definitive link between nose-picking behavior and Alzheimer's risk.”

