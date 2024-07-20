Non-workaholic desi digi-natives

In an era of rapid technological advancements and changing socio-economic landscape, Generation-Z (Gen-Z) stands out with its distinct approach to career aspirations and life planning. Unlike millennials who pursued traditional career paths, many Gen-Zers are puzzled when asked about their dream jobs or future plans. Many are shunning corporate spaces towards the allure of social media as a primary income source. Nandini Gupta, (22,), an Account Management Trainee from Gurugram attributes this shift in Gen-Z they grew up on social media. “Everything we know starts and ends with social media. Our source of news, our source of expressing views and emotions. For Gen-Z social media is a medium through which we develop our opinions as well. It depends on the algorithm and what kind of content we are consuming and there’s a need to replicate that.”

Less Work, More Pay

One of the core reasons for this shift is the growing disillusionment with the corporate world. Gen-Z has seen challenges faced by millennials, including economic recessions, lay-offs, job insecurity, and the myth of “work-life balance.” It is not that they run away from working, most of them loathe to live a life that restricts them to the four walls of offices and homes. For many youngsters leading a monotonous 9 to 5 lifestyle is a big scare. The rigid structures, hierarchical systems, and often stagnant growth opportunities in traditional corporate environments do not resonate with Gen-Z’s values of flexibility, autonomy, and rapid progression. “It’s wrong to say that the entire generation-Z hates working. From my experience I have realised it’s not working that they hate but the concept of having an understanding and hold of their entire life while they are simply 20 or 25. I have seen many youngsters work and so many of them are a lot more disciplined and ethical than seniors,” says Atul Sharma (45), an HR manager from a Lucknow-based IT firm. The corporate sector’s reputation has taken a hit due to high-profile scandals, unethical practices, and the perception of prioritising profits over people. Many from Gen-Z are less inclined to work for such organisations. They seek careers that offer purpose, meaning, and the ability to make a positive impact on society.

Corporate vs Social Media

In contrast, social media platforms offer a world of opportunities that align closely with the values and aspirations of Gen-Z. The rise of influencers and content creators has opened up new career avenues. Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitch provide a stage for young individuals to showcase their talents, share their passions, and connect with a global audience. Aanchal Jain, (27), a Corporate Lawyer from Chennai says the phrase “enjoy your job” doesn’t sit right with me and a lot of my colleagues. “Once something becomes a responsibility with lots of deadlines it becomes hard to enjoy it. Maybe that’s why somewhere along the way the essence of having fun in a corporate setting gets lost.”

Social media’s democratisation and accessibility make it a desirable professional choice. Social media offers an egalitarian environment where success is determined by innovation, authenticity, and the capacity to engage the audience. Compare this to traditional occupations that involve formal education, years of experience, and climbing the corporate ladder. Being digital natives, Gen-Z is accustomed to using these platforms and knows how to take advantage of their special characteristics to create personal brands and make money off of their content.

Ann (22) a copywriter from Mumbai says that the allure for social media is justifiable because you can work on your own terms. “But there is this fear that your income at the end of this month will not be the same as the previous month. The competition is insane. For me, corporate life seems better because stability is assured.” While the glamour and glimmer of social media are very attractive, the virtual market is saturated with influencers and celebrities. The corporate world still gives people job assurance and a sense of relief.

Nikita Padhye (22), a management trainee says, “It bothers me to sit in the cubicles all day long even when I have finished my tasks for the day. It is absurd. Just let us go home once we are done, that’s why people gravitate towards social media.”

The reluctance of Gen-Z to commit to traditional corporate roles denotes that it is not “Work” that they are cross with. As the creator economy continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how this new paradigm of work shapes the future of employment and economic dynamics in the years to come.

