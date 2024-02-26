No UK citizenship for Virushka’s son
He says, “If a child is born in UK on or after 1st January 1983, either of his/her parents were British Citizen or settled in UK or a child born in UK on or after 1st January 1983, then upon becoming 18 years of age — and since his birth one of his/her parents have become a UK Citizen or got permission to stay in UK or the child has lived in UK until he was 10 years or more — then he/she may be receive Citizenship.”
“A child can register if he/she is under 18 years to become a British Citizen if one of his/her parents considered UK as their home and become a British Citizen or got indefinite leave to remain in UK or got settled status or got indefinite leave to enter UK or got Permanent Residence Status. For this the child must have been born in the UK and should be below the age of 18 years when he/she applies”.