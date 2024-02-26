No UK citizenship for Virushka’s son

Akaay, the second child of Virat and Anushka, reported to be born in the UK, will not be entitled to receive UK Citizenship, according to Dr. Sudhir Shah, an advocate and a Visa consultant, practicing in Mumbai. He said, “Unlike in the US where if a child has taken birth on US soil, then irrespective of whether the mother is a US Citizen or not, whether she is legally in USA or is staying there as an undocumented Immigrant, that child automatically receives US Citizenship as per the provisions of US Constitution. But the same is not the case with UK”.

He says, “If a child is born in UK on or after 1st January 1983, either of his/her parents were British Citizen or settled in UK or a child born in UK on or after 1st January 1983, then upon becoming 18 years of age — and since his birth one of his/her parents have become a UK Citizen or got permission to stay in UK or the child has lived in UK until he was 10 years or more — then he/she may be receive Citizenship.” “A child can register if he/she is under 18 years to become a British Citizen if one of his/her parents considered UK as their home and become a British Citizen or got indefinite leave to remain in UK or got settled status or got indefinite leave to enter UK or got Permanent Residence Status. For this the child must have been born in the UK and should be below the age of 18 years when he/she applies”.



