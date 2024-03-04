No Sympathy for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decision to not give central contracts to two players — top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan — has caused an uproar in cricketing circles. The two players not participating in the Ranji Trophy event triggered the Board’s move. A few former cricketers whom we spoke to have hailed the BCCI’s decision.

Veteran spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has played 33 Tests and 15 ODIs, says, “I have been of firm opinion that all the players should play domestic cricket irrespective of their international records or status. This should be made mandatory unless of course, you’re playing for India on those dates, or indisposed. Only this discipline will take India on top of world cricket and stay there.”

“I have no sympathy for the players who chose to ignore domestic cricket despite the strong advice. Probably they’re not serious about the game and they deserve to be ignored and other aspiring players should replace them,” he said.

“I reiterate that only preservation of our first-class cricket will bring the talent to fore,” Doshi said. “Take a look at all the great players from the recent past as well and ask yourself where was their breeding ground? Their own state and club teams. Test cricket temperament can only be developed by first-class cricket. The BCCI have done marvellous service by sticking to their principles.”

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha believes, “Organisations undertake thorough evaluations and strategic measures. For these talented individuals, rediscovery often begins on the domestic stage, where competitive play becomes the catalyst for their return to prominence”, Suru Nayak, who has worked with the BCCI as its Manager (Operations), says, “The decision is in the right spirit.”

Though retired from cricket, Maninder Singh, a cricket expert, was surprised by Kishan’s actions. “He didn’t inform the authorities and kept hiding and did not even reveal when he would return. I am not sure whether Shreyas informed the Board about his alleged fitness issues. They are professional cricketers and should not have acted in this way.”

Former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, echoed these views. “These players have ignored their instructions and subsequent reminders to play the domestic season; therefore, it is a wise decision to not consider them for the Central Contracts. There should be no precedent of ignoring the domestic circuit. The national players got recognition due to these domestic matches only,” Balwinder stressed.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s return ended on a lacklustre note. He was out for just three runs in the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu in Mumbai on Sunday.

These players have ignored their instructions and subsequent reminders, to play the domestic tournament; and therefore, it is a wise decision to not consider them for the Central Contracts — Balwinder Singh Sandhu