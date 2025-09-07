No PR, No Social Media For Ranbir Kapoor

If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, chances are your feed has been flooded with glimpses of a moustached Ranbir Kapoor, spotted at airports, darting between shoots for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.

Even as images from Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated Ramayana surface online, the actor remains curiously visible yet elusive, seen and unseen all at once.Ranbir Kapoor is an anomaly in a landscape dictated by overactive PR machinery and constant hype. In a two-decade-long career,he has never relied on a PR agency or social media, making him one of the few stars with no official online presence.“Ranbir Kapoor’s case proves that pure talent can be the best publicity,” says Yasser Usman, noted film biographer. “Ranbir’s currency is craft. His real strategy has been the trust he has built as an actor, film by film, at a time when social media gimmicks are edging into oversaturation.”Unlike peers whose publicists keep them in circulation, Ranbir, one of the busiest actors today, remains enigmatic. His star power grew further after Animal (2023), with his only off-screen venture being the launch of his lifestyle brand ARK. According to film analyst Girish Wankhede, the actor’s career has been a study in persistence, reinvention and the unpredictable alchemy of talent, choice and timing.Despite several high-profile failures—Besharam (2013), Bombay Velvet (2015), and Jagga Jasoos (2017)—that fed a narrative of inconsistency at the box office, Wankhede points out that “Ranbir’s risks were often artistic. Even in less successful films, he continued to grow as an actor.”The past decade, he argues, has rewritten that narrative. “With Sanju (2018), a star-making turn as Sanjay Dutt, followed by the fantasy spectacle Brahmastra (2022) and the polarising yet massive Animal (2023), Ranbir consolidated a new status — someone who could headline big-scale blockbusters while still delivering layered performances. ”Film critic Joginder Tuteja, however, argues that this enigma is also a kind of PR. “This image has been carefully orchestrated. Yes, there are stars who hire PRs to push them, but in his case, the producers are doing it. Since he’s the face of their projects, they’re feeding the social media machine too. Of course, his work speaks loudest, but the teams behind his films are also quietly shaping the aura.”