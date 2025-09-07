No Phones, No Visitors, No Photographs... On Set

Leaked images from film sets have long haunted Bollywood. Lavish productions have often been compromised by a single blurry photo making its way online. Ashutosh Gowariker once banned phones during the filming of Jodhaa Akbar. Even then, images leaked. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has faced similar frustrations. “It can’t be stopped. Banning phones on the set won’t prevent a random crew member or visitor from secretly shooting. And how do we stop actors from bringing their guests? When an unauthorized photo comes out, it exposes the look I want hidden, killing its impact,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan, however, is determined to fight back.On the sets of King—his daughter Suhana’s second outing — SRK has enforced uncompromising rules: no mobiles, no photographs, no visitors. Even crew members are not allowed to make calls during shooting.Every layer of protection is designed to keep Suhana’s big moment intact.Her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies was a low-key affair, met with polite reviews but little excitement. That experience seems to have steeled Shah Rukh’s resolve. This time, he isn’t just producing — he’s also starring. In King, he plays an assassin who ends up protecting the very girl he is sent to kill.Even the script hasn’t been spared his scrutiny. “He didn’t want the spotlight shifting away from Suhana,” says a source. “Parts of the narrative leaned towards SRK’s character. He asked Siddharth Anand to push Suhana’s role forward. The credits will even read ‘Starring Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.’ Deepika Padukone, who appears briefly, will be billed after Suhana.”It’s rare to see Shah Rukh so protective, but this isn’t just any film — it’s about building a stage for his daughter, thoughtfully and without compromise.