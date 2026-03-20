No Ozempic, Just Discipline: Jr NTR’s Transformation

As conversations around his leaner frame picked up, whispers of Ozempic and rapid weight loss trends began doing the rounds. But Jr NTR’s team has firmly shut that down. Trainer Kumar Mannava clarified that the transformation was gradual, controlled, and entirely natural.

Over seven weeks, NTR lost close to 9.5 kilos, including muscle mass, to arrive at a leaner, more functional look suited to the character. This was not about quick fixes. It was about recalibrating the body with precision. “The goal was not just weight loss but a leaner physique.”

Workouts moved away from heavy muscle building to cardio-led, functional training, with daily sessions lasting up to 90 minutes. Even more striking was the diet shift. “Instead of a protein-heavy diet… a very low-protein intake.” For NTR, the body becomes part of the storytelling, shaped, reduced, and redefined to fit character over image.