No Mahesh Babu-Suniel Narang Film In The Offing

Reports that superstar Mahesh Babu and new-age director Sandeep Vanga Reddy will team up for a big-ticket entertainer produced by Suniel Narang are apparently just unfounded rumours.

Dismissing these reports, sources say “No such project is in the pipeline, hence the rumours are untrue.”

The sources reveal that Suniel Narang is, in fact, collaborating with director Sekhar Kammula on a “path-breaking film,” following the critically acclaimed Kuberaa and his earlier success, Love Story.

Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Vanga did meet prior to the release of Animal to discuss a few ideas, but nothing materialized. Later, at an Animal promotional event in Hyderabad, Mahesh praised Sandeep as a “talented filmmaker,” sparking speculation of a possible collaboration.

Currently, Mahesh is committed to completing his globe-trotting adventure film with SS Rajamouli, which is expected to wrap up by October 2026. Only after that will the actor consider new projects. “By the end of 2026, Mahesh will sign his next, and it will definitely be with a pan-India director,” the source asserted.